It wasn’t long ago that Luis Gil looked like a cornerstone of the New York Yankees’ rotation.

The right-hander won AL Rookie of the Year in 2024, going 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts over 29 starts. He even started Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers — the only game the Yankees won in that series.

But two injury-riddled seasons later, he’s the odd man out.

Since the Yankees’ rotation is projected to be one of the best in baseball next season, Gil’s time in the Bronx could be coming to an end.

Yankees Could Dangle Luis Gil in Potential Trade

Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly went through every MLB team on Thursday to identify the player most likely to be traded this offseason. For the Yankees, Gil got the nod.

“Gil is now projected to make $3.2 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility, which would be a bargain if you could guarantee his health,” Kelly wrote. “History shows us you can’t. He’s currently slated to be on the outside looking in of Aaron Boone’s rotation, which includes Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón and Will Warren. “That rotation has some age, which might make Brian Cashman inclined to hold onto rotation depth. Then again, he still has Ryan Weathers, who made 25 starts in 2026. Weathers could also be a trade candidate, as it’s hard to imagine both him and Gil back in pinstripes in 2027. Gil would be an interesting piece to roll the dice on this offseason. “For example, if the Yankees become interested in Milwaukee Brewers All-Star closer Trevor Megill, Gil could be a high-upside piece for the reigning World Series Champions to get back a fan favorite for just one season.”

Gil missed the first four months of 2025 with a high-grade lat strain. He came back strong enough down the stretch, finishing with a 3.32 ERA across 11 starts. But his strikeout numbers dipped (41 strikeouts, 33 walks in 57 innings).

However, this year was worse. Gil didn’t make the Opening Day rotation and was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre twice. The second time came on April 26 after he gave up six runs in four innings against the Houston Astros.

“He struggled to get swing-and-miss again,” manager Aaron Boone told reporters after that start. “He’s just been struggling to get consistency with his delivery and fastball profile.”

Two weeks later, Gil was shut down with shoulder inflammation. He finished the year with a 4.61 ERA and more walks (18) than strikeouts (17) in 27.1 innings, and the Yankees optioned him to the Florida Complex League on Sept. 24.

Why the Yankees Could Move On From Luis Gil

The bigger reason Gil could be moved has less to do with him and more to do with who’s ahead of him.

Yankees starters led MLB with a 3.30 ERA in 2026. Cam Schlittler was dominant in his first full season, posting a 1.95 ERA with 239 strikeouts in 193.2 innings.

Max Fried (2.80 ERA) pitched through a bone bruise in his elbow. Gerrit Cole (3.61 ERA) returned from Tommy John surgery and didn’t miss a beat. Carlos Rodón went 7-3 with a 2.67 ERA across 16 starts.

Additionally, Schlittler, Fried, Cole, and Rodón are all signed through at least 2028. Will Warren has the inside track on the fifth spot, and Ryan Weathers is lurking in the background.

Consequently, that leaves Gil on the outside looking in. Kelly also noted that the Yankees likely won’t keep both Gil and Weathers next season.

However, Gil isn’t just a salary dump. He’s projected to make $3.2 million in his first year of arbitration, and he’s under team control for multiple seasons — the kind of cheap, high-upside arm that rebuilding teams are usually happy to take a chance on.

And for a Yankees team that was swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS and has now gone 17 straight years without a title, turning a pitcher with no clear role into a piece that helps them win now might be too good to pass up.