The New York Yankees could take advantage of a shabby organization to bolster their roster.

Finishing 65-97 in the National League West, the San Francisco Giants are looking for change. This is where the Yankees could slide right in.

By offloading two prospects, New York could catch some value in return.

Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Giants’ Casey Schmitt

John Perrotto of FanSided proposed a new Yankees-Giants trade on Nov. 20.

Here’s what his suggestion entails:

New York receives:

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco receives:

Elmer Rodríguez

Allen Facundo

Rodríguez stands as the Yankees’ No. 2 prospect, while Facundo is a bit further down the line at No. 7.

During the 2026 regular season, 23-year-old Rodríguez started in six games for the Yankees and registered a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts across 26.2 innings of work.

He made his debut on April 29, 2026, but Facundo has yet to take the big stage.

Trading prospects is generally a clear way to address weak spots on the roster, and they’d be getting a 27-year-old lefty bat in return.

What Would Schmitt Bring to the Bronx?

In Perrotto’s own words, “The 27-year-old has also become an attractive trade chip because he can play all four infield positions. Schmitt is also affordable as he is eligible for salary arbitration and is projected to make between $2 million and $2.5 million next season.

“One team that would be a good trade fit for Schmitt, who slashed .271/.301/.483 in 2026, would be the New York Yankees. They could use the right-handed hitter to platoon with Ryan McMahon at third base or Luis Garcia Jr. at first base.”

Through his 2026 campaign in San Francisco, Schmitt was hitting .271/.301/.483 with a career-high .784 OPS and 21 homers through 98 games.

He posted 17 doubles, one triple and 55 RBIs.

Ultimately, Schmitt’s level of versatility would be a steal. Not to mention, the other piece of the puzzle — affordability — isn’t too alarming.

Durability could be a cause for concern after suffering a left meniscus tear over the summer while facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

But truthfully, few trades come without at least some level of risk.