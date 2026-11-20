The New York Yankees could make a bold decision on a former Rookie of the Year.

New York will have to make some tough roster decisions this offseason after running a similar team. The Yankees could make some major changes after back-to-back playoff exits in the ALDS.

MLB free agency is underway, and the non-tender deadline is on Friday.

New York Yankees Predicted to Non-Tender Luis Gil

Luis Gil won AL Rookie of the Year in 2024, as it was his first full MLB season, despite debuting back in 2021.

The right-hander looked like he would be a key part of the Yankees rotation for years to come. Yet, he dealt with injuries in 2025 and last season, he spent most of the season in Triple-A as he struggled with his command and was getting hit hard.

After spending most of the year in Triple-A, MLB analyst Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named Gil the third-most likely non-tender candidate and expects it to happen.

“Luis Gil won 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, Ronel Blanco had a 4.7-WAR season and threw a no-hitter that same year and Josiah Gray was an All-Star in 2023, but all three pitchers have fallen out of their respective teams’ rotation plans,” Reuter wrote.

Gil being non-tender wouldn’t be a surprise, but it would be a disappointing ending to his tenure. After winning Rookie of the Year in 2024, he looked like a future part of the team, but injuries and poor performance never let him recapture his form.

Gil went 1-2 with a 4.61 ERA in 9 games and 4 starts for the Yankees last season.

New York Brings Back a Reliever

The Yankees did make a move to address their pitching staff on Friday.

New York signed right-handed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga to a two-year deal, according to Levi Luna.

“Jonathan Loáisiga has reached an agreement to return to the New York Yankees on a contract that guarantees two years. Pending physical Loáisiga originally signed with the Yankees as an international free agent in 2016. He was added to the 40-man roster in 2017 and made his MLB debut on June 15, 2018, as a starting pitcher,” Luna wrote on X.

“He spent seven seasons with the Yankees (2018–2025), accumulating 7 years and 22 days of Major League service time. With the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2026, Loáisiga delivered an outstanding comeback season, appearing in 67 games with a 2.42 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP. He also recorded 1.1 fWAR, reestablishing himself as one of the most reliable relievers in the National League. Loaisiga has three offers on the table from Mets, Blue Jays and Yankees.”

Loaisiga will add some much-needed depth to the Yankees bullpen and can be a solid mid-to-high leverage reliever.