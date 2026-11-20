The New York Yankees have a good sign that Spencer Jones is a respected outfielder across the league. Various MLB teams have reportedly reached out to the Yankees about potential trades for the 25-year-old outfielder. Jones leapfrogged over Jasson Dominguez and other prospects to get a chance to play the outfield this past season with successful results.

The Athletic confirmed Brian Cashman’s recent quote that Jones has high demand among the MLB trade market:

“As the New York Yankees look to address several weaknesses on their roster, and the likely lockout nears, general manager Brian Cashman said he has received trade interest in one of the club’s young hitters: center fielder Spencer Jones. “He’s someone that teams are asking a lot about,” Cashman said last week at the general managers’ meetings, “and I can understand why.” But for the Yankees, questions about Jones remain. At age 25, is he the long-term answer in center field? Can he limit his swing-and-miss and look a little more comfortable defensively to give his power and athleticism a chance to become special? Do the Yankees have time for him to figure it out in the majors? For now, it seems, the Yankees are open to exploring their options in center field.”

The Yankees can go either way of having Jones start everyday or trade him for a more proven player. Jones trying to play center field is the current plan to replace Trent Grisham. However, reports indicate the Yankees feel more comfortable with Jones in a corner outfield spot.

Argument For Yankees Trading Spencer Jones

Bad defense has hurt the Yankees over the past few seasons to warrant questions about moving players to new positions. Aaron Judge is expected to spend more time at DH, but he’s also going to play right field to limit Jones’ chances to start there.

Jones is not trusted enough defensively to be an easily successful centerfielder. Moving Cody Bellinger to centerfield is possible, but it’s also problematic to make a veteran gold glove player switch positions.

Trading Jones could land the Yankees a more trustworthy hitter for the middle of the lineup. Jones has impressive skills as a power hitter, but the team could use his market to add a better hitter who they trust more defensively.

Argument For Yankees Keeping Spencer Jones

Jones was a rare bright spot for the Yankees to make up for the offense losses of Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup. Youth is needed for the aging roster of many veterans to see Jones’ age holding more appeal.

The Yankees could also take advantage of developing a homegrown talent on a cheap contract to remain in the lineup. Jones gives the Yankees a hitter who can thrive with left-handed power in the smaller ballpark for home runs.

Cashman confirmed trade interest from others in Jones, but he did not go on the record of looking at realistic deals just yet. More signs are trending positively for Jones to remain with the Yankees rather than getting traded this offseason.