Derek Jeter Drops Honest Quote on Yankees After Playoff Elimination

The New York Yankees were officially eliminated from the MLB postseason on Wednesday night after a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

It was pretty simple. The better team won, and it’s been that way all season. New York has pretty much been a step behind Tampa Bay all year long, and ultimately, it showed up when it mattered most in October.

Now, the Yankees enter an offseason with many questions to answer. And MLB legend and New York icon Derek Jeter chimed in with his thoughts about the Yankees moving forward.

Jeter Drops Honest Quote on Yankees

During the MLB on FOX postgame show, Jeter, sitting alongside Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz, explained what the Yankees need to do to get over the hump.

“Like Aaron said, it’s a broken clubhouse,” Jeter said. “And let’s be honest, Tampa’s had the best team in the division, they’ve had the best team in the league up until this point. And they proved it once again. They played better than the Yankees all season, they played better than the Yankees in this particular series.

“In terms of what’s next. I don’t know. I think that’s the best way to answer it. They didn’t play well and sometimes when you don’t play well in the postseason everything is magnified… the regular season you can get away with it. They got exposed a little bit and that’s the reason they’re going home.”

The Yankees were eliminated tonight and have still not won a World Series since 2009. Here is the full discussion between Yankees Legends @AROD and @DerekJeter on what’s next for the franchise. @KevinBurkhardt | @DavidOrtiz | @MLBONFOX https://t.co/S2rWrWZywY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 8, 2026

Yankees Right Now

New York will now enter an offseason where GM Brian Cashman has a lot of questions and problems to address involving the coaching staff and roster.

The first and likely most important is whether or not the Yankees keep Aaron Boone. Boone has one year remaining on his contract and would be entering his 10th season as manager.

Outside of that, they simply have to figure out who the centerpieces of this roster are moving forward. Who they can do without and who they need to go out and replace. Right now, they have some clear holes and a plethora of players set to enter free agency.