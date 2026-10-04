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Derek Jeter Makes Bold New York Yankees Prediction During MLB Playoffs

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2026 World Baseball Classic - Semifinals - Italy v Venezuela
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: Derek Jeter talks during the Fox Sports pregame show before the game between Team Italy and Team Venezuela at loanDepot park on March 16, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday night.

They remained no-hit deep into the eighth inning and only produced one hit on a play that saw Austin Wells try to stretch a double into a triple before the Rays threw him out.

However, prior to the game, MLB legend and five-time World Series champion Derek Jeter made a bold prediction about his former team and what he believes they’ll accomplish this postseason.

Derek Jeter Makes His World Series Prediction

During the MLB on Fox pregame show ahead of the second Divisional Series game of the day Saturday between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, Jeter revealed his World Series prediction.

It wasn’t much of a shock coming from a Yankees homer, as he predicted that New York will win the World Series over, interestingly enough, the San Diego Padres. The Padres are a somewhat surprising National League pick given that they’re the lowest remaining seed in the NL.

Jeter’s former Yankees teammate and Fox Sports colleague Alex Rodriguez also predicted that New York will win the World Series, but he picked the Yankees to defeat the defending back-to-back champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Via Anthony Rieber of Newsday Sports: “On the Fox pregame before Atlanta-Dodgers on Saturday, Derek Jeter picked the Yankees to win the World Series over the Padres and Alex Rodriguez picked the Yankees to win the World Series over the Dodgers.”

Looking at the Yankees

New York will now enter Game 2 with its back against the wall, trailing 1-0 in the best-of-five series.

They’re sending out their ace, right-hander Cam Schlittler, so a loss that puts them down 0-2 would make it extremely challenging to rally and win three straight games against a Rays team that doesn’t make many self-inflicted errors.

Game 2 is scheduled for Monday night at 8 p.m. ET and will follow the other ALDS matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Derek Jeter Makes Bold New York Yankees Prediction During MLB Playoffs

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