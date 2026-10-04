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Derek Jeter Makes Honest New York Yankees Statement Amid Rays Series

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OAKLAND, CA - MAY 26: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees stands in the dugout before their game against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum on May 26, 2012 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees opened up their ALDS series with the Rays in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The Yankees lost by a score of 1-0.

They did not record their first hit until the 8th inning.

Derek Jeter Makes Honest New York Yankees Statement

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees smiles after taking batting practice before a MLB baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on July 27, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

After the game, Yankees legend Derek Jeter spoke honestly (via FOX Sports).

He believes the Yankees must win Game 2 on Monday (in Tampa Bay).

Jeter: “It is a must-win. That’s the approach you have to have. It is a must-win. You have Schlittler on the mound. You must win that game… Tampa’s been the best team in the American League all year. They are tough to beat, especially in that stadium. They are very tough to beat in that stadium. You cannot go down 0-2. I don’t care if you’re going back to New York or not and expect to win three… It’s a lot to take away Aaron Judge from a lineup. Stanton, you can’t even count Stanton, the one at-bat. He hasn’t played since April. You’re taking those two guys out of the lineup and you’re facing a team that has great pitching in the Tampa Rays, and a team that knows how to play, especially in that ballpark, and they do all the little things right. So you really got to focus and pay attention from the first inning on. This isn’t, okay, look, this happened in the eighth inning. From the first inning on, you have to pay attention to detail.”

Looking At Jeter

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees celebrates after a game winning RBI hit in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in his last game ever at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Jeter is one of the best players in all of Yankees history.

He spent his entire 20-year career with the franchise.

In that span, they won five World Series titles.

The Yankees have been unable to win a title since 2009 (when Jeter was still on the roster).

Looking At The Yankees

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after a pitching change against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record.

They swept the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Derek Jeter Makes Honest New York Yankees Statement Amid Rays Series

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