Derek Jeter Makes Honest New York Yankees Statement Amid Rays Series

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees opened up their ALDS series with the Rays in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The Yankees lost by a score of 1-0.

They did not record their first hit until the 8th inning.

Derek Jeter Makes Honest New York Yankees Statement

After the game, Yankees legend Derek Jeter spoke honestly (via FOX Sports).

He believes the Yankees must win Game 2 on Monday (in Tampa Bay).

Jeter: “It is a must-win. That’s the approach you have to have. It is a must-win. You have Schlittler on the mound. You must win that game… Tampa’s been the best team in the American League all year. They are tough to beat, especially in that stadium. They are very tough to beat in that stadium. You cannot go down 0-2. I don’t care if you’re going back to New York or not and expect to win three… It’s a lot to take away Aaron Judge from a lineup. Stanton, you can’t even count Stanton, the one at-bat. He hasn’t played since April. You’re taking those two guys out of the lineup and you’re facing a team that has great pitching in the Tampa Rays, and a team that knows how to play, especially in that ballpark, and they do all the little things right. So you really got to focus and pay attention from the first inning on. This isn’t, okay, look, this happened in the eighth inning. From the first inning on, you have to pay attention to detail.”

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Looking At Jeter

Jeter is one of the best players in all of Yankees history.

He spent his entire 20-year career with the franchise.

In that span, they won five World Series titles.

The Yankees have been unable to win a title since 2009 (when Jeter was still on the roster).

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record.

They swept the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round.