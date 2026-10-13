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New York Yankees Legend Gets Positive Update With Current Team

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NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Former New York Yankees player Don Mattingly speaks to the media prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 20, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Don Mattingly is coming off a season where he took over as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies.

When he took over the Phillies, they had been in the middle of a rough year.

That said, they turned things around (making the 2026 MLB playoffs).

Now, the Phillies will have to decide if they want to keep the New York Yankees legend long term.

New York Yankees Legend Gets Positive Update

GettyManager Don Mattingly of the Philadelphia Phillies answers questions from the media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

On Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the latest.

He wrote: “Don Mattingly appears to have a decent or better chance to be retained as Phillies manager. Went 79-55 to get into playoffs after taking over 9-19 team and has the respect of players and front office, as I said on @MLBNetwork”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@slampig91: “The Phillies run is over if they retain him”

@BigHorn2822: “He did absolutely nothing to change this team. It was the same ineffective lineup. Same errors. Same base-running blunders. Same awful plate discipline. If they retain Kevin Long, the fans will not support this team.”

@DaddyMufasa69: “Hey Jon, everyone knows this by now. Phillies running it back and will smile at fans”

GettyManager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the bench against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on September 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

@Ordca3Cord: “They run it back ALWAYS so are we supposed to he surprised?”

@TuchStans: “Good. Alex Cora, the Doc Rivers of baseball, will be the most regrettable hire for whoever pulls that trigger”

@rbouchey30: “Hopefully he goes home to the Bronx”

@DouglasJFritts: “He absolutely should be brought back for another year. Many problems, he was not one of them.”

Looking At Mattingly’s Time With The Yankees

GettyDon Mattingly talks to other former Yankees during the New York Yankees 59th annual old-timers’ day before the start of the Yankees game against the Cleveland Indians on July 9, 2005 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Mattingly is one of the greatest players in Yankees history (but he was never able to win a title).

He spent all 14 seasons of his career in the Bronx.

During that time, Mattingly made six All-Star Games (and won the 1985 MVP Award).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Gets Positive Update With Current Team

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