New York Yankees Legend Gets Positive Update With Current Team

Don Mattingly is coming off a season where he took over as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies.

When he took over the Phillies, they had been in the middle of a rough year.

That said, they turned things around (making the 2026 MLB playoffs).

Now, the Phillies will have to decide if they want to keep the New York Yankees legend long term.

New York Yankees Legend Gets Positive Update

On Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the latest.

He wrote: “Don Mattingly appears to have a decent or better chance to be retained as Phillies manager. Went 79-55 to get into playoffs after taking over 9-19 team and has the respect of players and front office, as I said on @MLBNetwork”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@slampig91: “The Phillies run is over if they retain him”

@BigHorn2822: “He did absolutely nothing to change this team. It was the same ineffective lineup. Same errors. Same base-running blunders. Same awful plate discipline. If they retain Kevin Long, the fans will not support this team.”

@DaddyMufasa69: “Hey Jon, everyone knows this by now. Phillies running it back and will smile at fans”

@Ordca3Cord: “They run it back ALWAYS so are we supposed to he surprised?”

@TuchStans: “Good. Alex Cora, the Doc Rivers of baseball, will be the most regrettable hire for whoever pulls that trigger”

@rbouchey30: “Hopefully he goes home to the Bronx”

@DouglasJFritts: “He absolutely should be brought back for another year. Many problems, he was not one of them.”

Looking At Mattingly’s Time With The Yankees

Mattingly is one of the greatest players in Yankees history (but he was never able to win a title).

He spent all 14 seasons of his career in the Bronx.

During that time, Mattingly made six All-Star Games (and won the 1985 MVP Award).