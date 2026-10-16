New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Reds’ 30-HR Superstar in Blockbuster Move

The New York Yankees should be looking to make some major moves this offseason after their incredibly disappointing offseason.

While the Yankees dominated the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Series, they were embarrassed by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. With this, it is clear that New York must strengthen its roster in a big way this offseason.

One area that the Yankees could look to upgrade is their infield. Jazz Chisholm Jr. struggled immensely this season, so it would make sense if they parted ways with him and brought in a true star to replace him.

When looking at potential trade targets for the Yankees, Cincinnati Reds superstar infielder Elly De La Cruz stands out big time. He would be a game-changing addition for New York, so it would not be surprising if they pursued him.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Yankees land De La Cruz from the Reds in a blockbuster move.

Yankees Get:

Elly De La Cruz

Reds Get:

Anthony Volpe

Hunter Dietz

Carlos Lagrange

Yostin Pena

With this move, the Yankees would be adding a superstar talent to their middle infield. The Reds, on the other hand, would bring in an established but young infielder in Volpe. In addition, Cincinnati would land three very promising prospects to their system.

Yankees Should Pursue De La Cruz as Trade Rumors Continue to Surround Him

De La Cruz has been in the rumor mill for quite a while. This is only continuing to be the case with Cincinnati’s season being over. As a result, the Yankees would be very wise to pursue him this offseason.

Acquiring De La Cruz would be massive for a Yankees club that is looking to win their first World Series since 2009 next year. He could slot perfectly as their second baseman and form a strong middle infield with George Lombard Jr. That would make New York look significantly better on paper, so they should not be afraid to make a blockbuster move for him.

Looking at De La Cruz

De La Cruz just had another fantastic season with the Reds in 2026. In 143 games, he posted 30 home runs, 30 stolen bases, 79 RBI, and a .283 batting average. This was after he had 22 home runs, 37 stolen bases, 86 RBI, and a .264 batting average in 2025 with Cincinnati. He also had a career-high 67 stolen bases in 2024.

With numbers like these, De La Cruz would give the Yankees a superstar player who does everything. He would make the Yankees a much more significant threat in the AL, so they should strongly consider making a push for him this winter. Let’s see if they do just that.