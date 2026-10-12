New York Yankees Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade for Reds 30-HR Star

After another massive postseason failure, the New York Yankees need to be watched very closely this offseason.

The Yankees should be aggressively looking to strengthen their group, as they are not good enough right now. Due to this, it would not be shocking in the slightest if they added at least one new star player during the offseason.

Due to this, the Yankees are now being linked to one of baseball’s top young shortstops.

New York Yankees Urged to Trade for Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller urged the Yankees to swing a blockbuster trade for Cincinnati Reds star infielder Elly De La Cruz this offseason.

“While Milwaukee might be actively shopping Contreras, De La Cruz is far more of an ‘at least make them say no’ trade candidate,” Miller wrote. “But with the never-ending reports of De La Cruz refusing to even engage in long-term extension talks with the Reds, the Yankees should make them say no.”

With the Yankees needing another superstar, it would make a lot of sense if they pursued De La Cruz this offseason. He would be a game-changing addition to the Yankees’ roster, as he is one of baseball’s top players. Furthermore, at just 24 years old, he would have the potential to be a long-term part of their core.

Yankees Would Need to Offer A Lot to Have Any Chance of Landing De La Cruz

The Yankees would need to offer a lot to land De La Cruz. This is because he is under team control through 2029 and is a star. Because of this, Reuter proposed that New York would need to offer George Lombard Jr., Spencer Jones, and more to have a shot at acquiring De La Cruz.

“They would at least need to offer up George Lombard Jr., probably Spencer Jones and at least one of the aforementioned ‘maybe the No. 5 option in 2027’ starting pitchers to even raise an eyebrow from Cincinnati’s front office,” Reuter wrote.

Trading away two promising young players like Lombard and Jones with an additional asset would be risky for New York. However, could the Yankees be willing to pay that price to land a top talent like De La Cruz? The possibility should not be ruled out given the state they are in right now.

Looking at De La Cruz

De La Cruz is coming off a very good season with the Reds. The four-year veteran posted 30 home runs, 30 stolen bases, 79 RBI, and a .283 batting average in 143 games. This is after he had 22 home runs, 86 RBI, and a .264 batting average in 162 games in 2025.

De La Cruz would be a huge pickup for the Yankees if brought in with numbers like these. It will be intriguing to see if New York targets him from here.