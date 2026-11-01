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Ex-New York Yankees 14-Game Winner Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 23: Jameson Taillon #50 of the New York Yankees looks on in the dugout during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on May 23, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end on October 7.

They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS (and lost the final game by a score of 4-3).

Ex-New York Yankees 14-Game Winner Becomes Free Agent

GettyJameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

This week, a former Yankees pitcher officially became a free agent.

Jameson Taillon (who was most recently with the Toronto Blue Jays) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Jameson Taillon elected free agency.”

GettyJameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs looks on while walking towards the dugout during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field on July 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Taillon had started out the 2026 season with the Chicago Cubs (before a trade to Toronto).

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Chicago Cubs traded RHP Jameson Taillon and cash to Toronto Blue Jays for Player To Be Named Later.”

He finished the year going 2-6 with a 5.65 ERA in 18 starts.

Looking At Taillon

GettyJameson Taillon #50 of the New York Yankees looks on prior to game three of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City.

Taillon was the 2nd pick in the 2010 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He spent the first four years of his career with the franchise.

After missing the 2020 season due to injury, Taillon was traded to New York.

MLB.com wrote (on January 24, 2021): “Pittsburgh Pirates traded RHP Jameson Taillon to New York Yankees for RHP Roansy Contreras, SS Maikol Escotto, LF Canaan Smith and RHP Miguel Yajure.”

GettyJameson Taillon #50 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium on May 07, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Taillon pitched two seasons in the Bronx.

In 2022, he went 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts for the Yankees.

The Cubs then signed Taillon before the 2023 MLB season.

He wrote (via Instagram on August 9): “Sweet Home Chicago! Being a Cub and playing at Wrigley Field was an absolute dream come true. This place is special and I will cherish the memories for the rest of my life. To the incredible fans, coaches, staff and teammates…so much love & gratitude for these four years, thank you!”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Yankees 14-Game Winner Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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