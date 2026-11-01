Ex-New York Yankees 14-Game Winner Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end on October 7.

They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS (and lost the final game by a score of 4-3).

Ex-New York Yankees 14-Game Winner Becomes Free Agent

This week, a former Yankees pitcher officially became a free agent.

Jameson Taillon (who was most recently with the Toronto Blue Jays) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Jameson Taillon elected free agency.”

Taillon had started out the 2026 season with the Chicago Cubs (before a trade to Toronto).

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Chicago Cubs traded RHP Jameson Taillon and cash to Toronto Blue Jays for Player To Be Named Later.”

He finished the year going 2-6 with a 5.65 ERA in 18 starts.

Looking At Taillon

Taillon was the 2nd pick in the 2010 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He spent the first four years of his career with the franchise.

After missing the 2020 season due to injury, Taillon was traded to New York.

MLB.com wrote (on January 24, 2021): “Pittsburgh Pirates traded RHP Jameson Taillon to New York Yankees for RHP Roansy Contreras, SS Maikol Escotto, LF Canaan Smith and RHP Miguel Yajure.”

Taillon pitched two seasons in the Bronx.

In 2022, he went 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts for the Yankees.

The Cubs then signed Taillon before the 2023 MLB season.

He wrote (via Instagram on August 9): “Sweet Home Chicago! Being a Cub and playing at Wrigley Field was an absolute dream come true. This place is special and I will cherish the memories for the rest of my life. To the incredible fans, coaches, staff and teammates…so much love & gratitude for these four years, thank you!”