Ex-New York Yankees Player Thriving With New MLB Team in Playoffs

The New York Yankees are down 0-2 in their ALDS series against the Tampa Bay Rays after losing 5-2 on Monday night in Game 2.

However, a former Yankee is in the complete opposite situation with the Chicago White Sox, who played before New York and Tampa Bay on Monday and secured a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians to take a commanding 2-0 series lead. The White Sox now head back to Chicago.

That player is veteran outfielder and slugger Randal Grichuk, whom the Yankees designated for assignment on April 29 before he elected free agency and signed with the White Sox on May 1.

Grichuk’s Success With White Sox

Since joining Chicago, Grichuk has been a massive addition to the White Sox lineup, even in more of a platoon role.

This postseason, he’s appeared in three games and, across six at-bats, has already recorded two hits, one walk and one run as Chicago remains undefeated.

During the regular season, Grichuk played in 101 games for the White Sox and hit an impressive .299 across 234 at-bats, recording 33 runs, 70 hits, 15 home runs and 44 RBIs while slugging .598 with a .926 OPS.

Back in June, Grichuk called playing with the White Sox “the most fun I’ve had in a long time.”

Randal Grichuk on playing with the White Sox: “Definitely the most fun I’ve had in a long time.” https://t.co/IUKkzpMDUY https://t.co/K36ryJM0qf — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 25, 2026

Grichuk’s Time With New York

During his first month with the Yankees, Grichuk struggled to carve out a significant role and wasn’t producing at the clip he is now.

He played in just 16 games and, across 31 at-bats, recorded eight runs, six hits, zero home runs and two RBIs while hitting just .194.

Grichuk is in his 13th MLB season after the Los Angeles Angels drafted him in the first round of the 2009 draft.

However, he didn’t make his debut until 2014, when he joined the St. Louis Cardinals. He ultimately spent four seasons with the Cardinals before playing four years with the Toronto Blue Jays and then bouncing around to six different organizations over the next five seasons.