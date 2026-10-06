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Ex-New York Yankees Player Thriving With New MLB Team in Playoffs

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Randal Grichuk #34 of the New York Yankees bats against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are down 0-2 in their ALDS series against the Tampa Bay Rays after losing 5-2 on Monday night in Game 2.

However, a former Yankee is in the complete opposite situation with the Chicago White Sox, who played before New York and Tampa Bay on Monday and secured a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians to take a commanding 2-0 series lead. The White Sox now head back to Chicago.

That player is veteran outfielder and slugger Randal Grichuk, whom the Yankees designated for assignment on April 29 before he elected free agency and signed with the White Sox on May 1.

Grichuk’s Success With White Sox

Since joining Chicago, Grichuk has been a massive addition to the White Sox lineup, even in more of a platoon role.

This postseason, he’s appeared in three games and, across six at-bats, has already recorded two hits, one walk and one run as Chicago remains undefeated.

During the regular season, Grichuk played in 101 games for the White Sox and hit an impressive .299 across 234 at-bats, recording 33 runs, 70 hits, 15 home runs and 44 RBIs while slugging .598 with a .926 OPS.

Back in June, Grichuk called playing with the White Sox “the most fun I’ve had in a long time.”

Grichuk’s Time With New York

During his first month with the Yankees, Grichuk struggled to carve out a significant role and wasn’t producing at the clip he is now.

He played in just 16 games and, across 31 at-bats, recorded eight runs, six hits, zero home runs and two RBIs while hitting just .194.

Grichuk is in his 13th MLB season after the Los Angeles Angels drafted him in the first round of the 2009 draft.

However, he didn’t make his debut until 2014, when he joined the St. Louis Cardinals. He ultimately spent four seasons with the Cardinals before playing four years with the Toronto Blue Jays and then bouncing around to six different organizations over the next five seasons.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Ex-New York Yankees Player Thriving With New MLB Team in Playoffs

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