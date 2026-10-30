2x New York Yankees All-Star Immediately Hits Free Agency Following Season

The New York Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

They played their final game of the season on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 7): “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

2x New York Yankees All-Star Immediately Hits Free Agency

On October 29, news came out that a former Yankees star had elected free agency from the Detroit Tigers.

Gleyber Torres will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote: “2B Gleyber Torres elected free agency.”

Torres has been with the Tigers for the last two seasons.

He is coming off a year where he batted .260 with 93 hits, eight home runs, 38 RBIs and 57 runs in 96 games.

There is no question that the 29-year-old will be an intriguing free agent this winter.

Looking At Torres

Torres spent the first seven years of his career playing for the Yankees.

In his first two seasons, he was an All-Star.

The Yankees also made the World Series during his final year with the franchise (2024).

Torres signed a contract with the Tigers before the start of the 2025 season.

His offensive power has clearly been missed by New York over the last few seasons.