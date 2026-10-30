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2x New York Yankees All-Star Immediately Hits Free Agency Following Season

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

They played their final game of the season on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 7): “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

2x New York Yankees All-Star Immediately Hits Free Agency

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

On October 29, news came out that a former Yankees star had elected free agency from the Detroit Tigers.

Gleyber Torres will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote: “2B Gleyber Torres elected free agency.”

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after striking out during the ninth inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 04, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Torres has been with the Tigers for the last two seasons.

He is coming off a year where he batted .260 with 93 hits, eight home runs, 38 RBIs and 57 runs in 96 games.

There is no question that the 29-year-old will be an intriguing free agent this winter.

Looking At Torres

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference before Game Two of the Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on October 15, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Torres spent the first seven years of his career playing for the Yankees.

In his first two seasons, he was an All-Star.

The Yankees also made the World Series during his final year with the franchise (2024).

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers hits into an RBI ground out in the top of the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Torres signed a contract with the Tigers before the start of the 2025 season.

His offensive power has clearly been missed by New York over the last few seasons.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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2x New York Yankees All-Star Immediately Hits Free Agency Following Season

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