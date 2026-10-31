Former New York Yankees All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The MLB season officially concluded earlier this week, with the Milwaukee Brewers winning the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Just one day later, 144 players officially entered the free agent market. More players joined them in the days that followed as the quiet period of free agency opened on Thursday.

That period spans five days when teams can negotiate only with their own free agents. For the New York Yankees, that group featured 10 names.

Former Yankees All-Star Hits Free Agency

There were also a handful of names the Yankees know quite well who hit the open market. One of them was former All-Star pitcher Nestor Cortes.

Cortes last pitched for the Yankees in 2024, but he spent five seasons with the organization and enjoyed the best moments of his career with the franchise.

He earned an All-Star selection in 2022 after posting a 2.44 ERA and a 12-4 record across 28 starts. During his time with the Yankees, he recorded a 33-20 record and a 3.61 ERA before leaving for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025.

Cortes Was Most Recently With Phillies

Cortes endured a tough 2025, spending time with the Brewers and San Diego Padres before undergoing shoulder surgery. The procedure limited his 2025 campaign and much of his 2026 season. He eventually signed with the Philadelphia Phillies midway through the 2026 season.

He ultimately made no appearances at the major league level. On Thursday, when the MLBPA announced its list of 144 free agents, Cortes was one of seven Phillies players who hit the open market. A return to Philadelphia looks unlikely.

The following players elected free agency: LHP Jose Alvarado

LHP Brooks Raley

LHP Nestor Cortes

2B Luis Arraez

3B Alec Bohm

OF Adolis Garcia

INF/OF Edmundo Sosa The Phillies 40-Man Roster is now at 32. https://t.co/UvKPUgFeEk — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) October 29, 2026

Cortes could be an affordable, low-risk option for any MLB team in 2027. He’s recovered from surgery, is still just 31 years old and could come at a very low cost, likely on a minor league deal.