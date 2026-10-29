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Former New York Yankees All-Star Wins World Series With Brewers

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World Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Four
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: Gary Sánchez #99 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 27, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the MLB postseason early after getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

However, on Wednesday night, those same Rays lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in five games in the World Series, giving Milwaukee its first championship in franchise history.

Two key contributors to that Brewers team just so happened to be former members of the Yankees organization as well.

Yankees’ 2-Time All-Star Wins World Series

One of the former Yankees was Jake Bauers, who spent just one season with New York back in 2023.

The other was two-time All-Star catcher and slugger Gary Sanchez, who played seven seasons with the Yankees from 2015 to 2021.

Sanchez appeared in 86 regular-season games for the Brewers in 2026, recording 47 hits, 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. In the postseason, Sanchez made every roster but took on more of a bench role, appearing in just three games.

Via Fireside Yankees: “Congratulations to former Yankees Gary Sanchez and Jake Bauers on becoming World Series Champions with the Brewers!”

Yankees Fans React on Social Media

Sanchez became a well-liked figure during his time with the Yankees, and fans were seemingly happy to see him earn his first World Series ring.

“Put some respect on World Series Champion Gary Sanchez’s name,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Crazy to see that Christian Yelich and Gary Sanchez will get rings before Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.”

Another person wrote, “Gary Sanchez getting a World Series ring before Aaron Judge.”

“Remember when Cashman was so desperate to get rid of Gary Sanchez that he traded him for Josh Donaldson,” a fan shared.

One more person posted, “Watching Gary Sanchez get a ring before Aaron Judge hurts man.”

Sanchez’s Time With Yankees

Sanchez’s best production as a player came during his time in New York.

In his seven seasons with the franchise, he played in 538 games, hitting .230 with 444 hits, 138 home runs and 340 RBIs. He also posted a .487 slugging percentage and an .804 OPS.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Former New York Yankees All-Star Wins World Series With Brewers

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