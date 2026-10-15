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Former New York Yankees Player Signs With NL Team Amid Playoffs

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World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 4
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Tim Mayza #58 of the New York Yankees pitches during the ninth inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Rays swept the Yankees 3-0.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Victor Mesa Jr. #25 and Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates in front of their team after defeating the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay is tied with the Cleveland Guardians 1-1 in the American League Championship Series. The Milwaukee Brewers have a 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

During the NLCS and ALCS, a former Yankees player signed a new deal with a National League team.

Former New York Yankees LHP Tim Mayza Signs With Phillies

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game 3
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 17: Tim Mayza #58 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Phillies re-signed left-handed reliever Tim Mayza to a one-year deal, according to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb.

Gelb wrote on X: Dombrowski: The Phillies hired former Mets manager Carlos Mendoza as third-base and infield coach. They’ve also re-signed lefty Tim Mayza to a one-year deal.

Looking at Tim Mayza

Philadelphia Phillies v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – JULY 10: Pitcher Tim Mayza #37 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after being charged with a balk that scored James Outman of the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on July 10, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Phillies claimed Mayza off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 31, 2025. He elected free agency in the 2025-26 offseason, and the Phillies brought him back on a minor-league deal.

Before the season, the Phillies released Mayza but re-signed him one day later.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Tim Mayza #37 of the Atlanta Braves prepares to pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Mayza posted a 3.48 ERA over 67 1/3 innings while striking out 64 this season.

The left-hander threw a scoreless 1/3 of an inning in his lone appearance in this year’s Wild Card Series against Atlanta.

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 27: Tim Mayza #37 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch during the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Mayza in the 12th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Millersville University of Pennsylvania.

The southpaw made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2017.

Mayza pitched for the Blue Jays until being released in July 2024. The Yankees picked him up for the rest of the 2024 season.

Mayza missed the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

In 2025, Mayza made just seven appearances with the Pirates before being claimed by the Phillies.

Throughout his nine-year career, Mayza has recorded a 3.80 ERA with 383 strikeouts over 385 2/3 innings.

 

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Former New York Yankees Player Signs With NL Team Amid Playoffs

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