Former New York Yankees Player Signs With NL Team Amid Playoffs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Tim Mayza #58 of the New York Yankees pitches during the ninth inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
The Phillies claimed Mayza off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 31, 2025. He elected free agency in the 2025-26 offseason, and the Phillies brought him back on a minor-league deal.
Before the season, the Phillies released Mayza but re-signed him one day later.
Mayza posted a 3.48 ERA over 67 1/3 innings while striking out 64 this season.
The left-hander threw a scoreless 1/3 of an inning in his lone appearance in this year’s Wild Card Series against Atlanta.
The Toronto Blue Jays selected Mayza in the 12th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Millersville University of Pennsylvania.
The southpaw made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2017.
Mayza pitched for the Blue Jays until being released in July 2024. The Yankees picked him up for the rest of the 2024 season.
Mayza missed the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
In 2025, Mayza made just seven appearances with the Pirates before being claimed by the Phillies.
Throughout his nine-year career, Mayza has recorded a 3.80 ERA with 383 strikeouts over 385 2/3 innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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A former New York Yankees player agreed to a new deal with a National League team during the MLB playoffs.
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