Future Hall Of Famer New York Yankees Must Target In Free Agency

The New York Yankees once again had a respectable regular season.

They finished as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

That said, the Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

They lost Game 3 (at home in the Bronx) by a score of 4-3.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 7): “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

Future Hall Of Famer New York Yankees Must Target

The Yankees will enter another interesting offseason, as they have a roster that (if healthy) is capable competing for the 2027 World Series title.

One player who will hit the MLB free agency market is Max Scherzer.

The future Hall of Famer is coming off his second season pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays.

He finished this past year going 4-9 with a 5.74 ERA in 18 starts.

While Scherzer is very far from his prime (at 42), he could be a good (and cheap) option for a World Series contender such as New York.

If he does not decide to retire, he is the kind of veteran who could come up big in a playoff series (and would help a clubhouse with leadership).

Looking At Scherzer’s Career

Scherzer was picked in the 1st round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers over 19 seasons at the MLB level.

The eight-time All-Star has won two World Series titles (and three Cy Young Awards).