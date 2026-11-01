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Future Hall Of Famer New York Yankees Must Target In Free Agency

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 25: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts during a pitching change in game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees once again had a respectable regular season.

They finished as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

That said, the Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks out to the mound during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

They lost Game 3 (at home in the Bronx) by a score of 4-3.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 7): “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

Future Hall Of Famer New York Yankees Must Target

GettyMax Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during a workout day ahead of game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Centre on October 30, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Yankees will enter another interesting offseason, as they have a roster that (if healthy) is capable competing for the 2027 World Series title.

One player who will hit the MLB free agency market is Max Scherzer.

The future Hall of Famer is coming off his second season pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays.

He finished this past year going 4-9 with a 5.74 ERA in 18 starts.

GettyMax Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 27, 2026 in Washington, DC.

While Scherzer is very far from his prime (at 42), he could be a good (and cheap) option for a World Series contender such as New York.

If he does not decide to retire, he is the kind of veteran who could come up big in a playoff series (and would help a clubhouse with leadership).

Looking At Scherzer’s Career

GettyThe 2016 National League Cy Young Award is presented to Max Scherzer #32 of the Washington Nationals before the start of the Opening Day game against the Miami Marlins on April 3, 2017 at Nationals Park in Washington, DC.

Scherzer was picked in the 1st round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers over 19 seasons at the MLB level.

The eight-time All-Star has won two World Series titles (and three Cy Young Awards).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Future Hall Of Famer New York Yankees Must Target In Free Agency

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