The New York Yankees non-tendered right-hander Luis Gil on Friday, cutting loose the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year just two seasons after he won the award.

Gil becomes a free agent immediately, joining right-hander Fernando Cruz on the open market, according to a Yankees announcement Friday. That day at 5 p.m. EST was the deadline for clubs to offer 2027 contracts to pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players.

So how does a 15-game winner and the American League’s top rookie become expendable in 24 months? The answer runs through injuries, a fastball that quit missing bats and a roster rule that took away the Yankees’ easiest way to keep him.

Why the New York Yankees Non-Tendered Luis Gil

Gil’s slide began in March 2025, when manager Aaron Boone disclosed a high-grade right lat strain that barred the pitcher from throwing for at least six weeks. The best-case scenario was a return to a major league mound in June.

“It’s definitely not the best feeling when they tell you something like that,” Gil said through an interpreter Marlon Abreu.

The Gil fastball’s swing-and-miss rate dropped from 28.5 percent in 2024 to 18.8 percent in 2025 and 17.4 percent in 2026. This season, Gil went 1-2 with a 4.61 ERA in nine games (four of them starts) and spent most of the year in Triple-A, where hitters tagged him and his command wandered.

Unless a trade partner emerged, Gil was “a definite non-tender candidate,” according to CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa. None did. Out of minor-league options, Gil also could not go back to Triple-A without clearing waivers, which removed the Yankees’ simplest way to hold onto him.

The projected cost was not the sticking point on paper. Gil had been projected at $2.3 million in arbitration for 2027. That is roughly $137,500 more than the salary he drew in 2026 after he avoided arbitration with a $2,162,500 deal.

New York Yankees’ Luis Gil: From $90,000 Signing to AL Rookie of the Year

Born June 3, 1998, in Azua, Dominican Republic, Gil was 16 when the Minnesota Twins signed him for a $90,000 bonus as an international free agent on Feb. 12, 2015.

Minnesota traded the 6-foot-3, 215-pound right-hander to the Yankees on March 16, 2018, for outfielder Jake Cave. Gil debuted on Aug. 3, 2021, earning the win over Baltimore with six scoreless innings. Tommy John surgery then cost him most of 2022 and 2023. Through 2026, he is 21-11 with a 3.61 ERA and 272 strikeouts in 269⅓ innings over 56 games.

His breakout arrived in 2024. When an elbow nerve issue sidelined Gerrit Cole for the first half of the season, Gil took the fifth starter’s job and went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA, striking out 171 batters in 151 2/3 innings over 29 starts. His first 12 starts produced a 1.82 ERA, and on May 18 he fanned 14 White Sox hitters, passing Orlando Hernández’s franchise rookie record of 13. A back strain sent him to the injured list in August, and he posted a 4.38 ERA over eight starts across August and September.

He edged Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser for the ROY award, 106 points to 101, in the closest American League vote since 2003. Cowser appeared on 27 ballots to Gil’s 26, but Gil collected 15 first-place votes to Cowser’s 13. Gil also became the first Yankees pitcher to win the award since Dave Righetti in 1981.

“For me, it has to do with control and command,” Gil said, according to MLB.com. Control was his stated priority heading into 2025, a season interrupted by the lat injury.

At 28, Gil can sign with any club immediately. The next question is which team makes the first call.