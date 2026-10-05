New York Yankees Predicted to Trade 2 Pitchers to White Sox in Monster Deal

The New York Yankees are currently facing the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

The Yankees will be looking to bounce back against the Rays in Game 2 after losing Game 1. A loss in Game 2 would put the Yankees in an incredibly difficult spot.

Now, as the Yankees continue their series against the Rays, they are now being predicted to trade away two of their pitchers during the offseason.

New York Yankees Predicted to Trade Luis Gil & Ryan Weathers to White Sox

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller predicted that the Yankees will trade pitchers Luis Gil and Ryan Weathers to the Chicago White Sox this offseason. Miller also predicted that the Yankees will acquire prospects Caleb Bonemer and Pierce George in the move.

“The Yankees also have four more years of Will Warren, two years left on both Luis Gil and Ryan Weathers, one more season of Clarke Schmidt and two MLB-ready 23-year-olds in Elmer Rodríguez and Carlos Lagrange,” Miller wrote. “That’s quite the stockpile of starting pitching that they could use to perhaps pluck a quality prospect from a team that needs to bolster its rotation.”

With the Yankees having plenty of pitchers, it would be understandable if they moved Gil and Weathers this offseason. They need to strengthen their roster elsewhere, while Gil and Weathers could benefit from a fresh start elsewhere.

Looking at Gil & Weathers

Gil appeared in nine games this season with the Yankees, where he had a 1-2 record, a 4.61 ERA, and 17 strikeouts. This was after he had a 4-1 record and a 3.32 ERA in 11 games for the Yankees during the 2025 season.

Gil was memorably named AL Rookie of the Year in 2024 after his strong campaign. In 29 games this regular season for New York, he posted a 15-7 record and a 3.50 ERA. With numbers like these, he could certainly generate interest from a team like the White Sox this offseason.

As for Weathers, he had a 5-8 record, a 3.60 ERA, and 143 strikeouts in 25 games this regular season. Overall, the 6-foot-1 righty had a solid first season with the Yankees. Yet, it is still fair to wonder if he could be moved due to New York’s strong pitching depth.

Bonemer & George Would Be Great Prospects for Yankees to Add

Bonemer would be a very intriguing prospect for the Yankees to add to their system. The 21-year-old just had a monster season in 2026. In 132 games split between High-A and Double-A, he posted 37 home runs, 92 RBI, and a .251 batting average. With numbers like these, he would give New York another exciting prospect who has plenty of power.

As for Pierce, New York would be adding a promising pitcher to their system. The 23-year-old had a 9-3 record, a 3.56 ERA, and 82 strikeouts in 51 minor league games this year.