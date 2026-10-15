Joe Girardi Comments on Aaron Boone’s Job Status After Yankees’ Playoff Exit

The Tampa Bay Rays knocked the New York Yankees out of the postseason with a 3-0 sweep in the American League Division Series.

The Yankees have now failed to win the World Series for 17 straight seasons, the second-longest streak in franchise history.

Aaron Boone has been the Yankees’ manager since the 2018 season. Naturally, many are wondering if it’s time for New York to fire the long-time skipper.

Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi comments on Boone’s job status on Wednesday.

Joe Girardi Makes Aaron Boone Statement After Yankees’ Playoff Exit

Girardi went on a New York Post podcast with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman.

Sherman asked Girardi if he thinks Boone has “reached his shelf life” and if a “new voice is needed.”

“I don’t think [Boone’s shelf life has been reached]. Here’s why I’ll say no,” Girardi said. “I think that you could argue that this was his best year of managing. I think he got the most out of this team during the course of the season with all they had to deal with. He had to flip the way they won games.”

They had to win them from a pitching standpoint, different from some of the years past where they would win by just outslugging people,” Girardi added. “He couldn’t do that this year. I think he ran the bullpen extremely well. I think he got the most out of those guys. You think about the progress that Headrick made, what he did with Blackburn.”

“I think you could argue this was his best year. They didn’t get it done in the playoffs. One of the things that reared its ugly head a lot during the season was the offense. Can you say that that’s his fault? I don’t think so. I just don’t think the guys had the year they projected them to have, or some of the guys just aren’t as good as they thought they would be.”

Looking at Joe Girardi’s time with the Yankees

Girardi replaced Joe Torre as the Yankees manager before the 2008 season.

The Yankees won the 2009 World Series under Girardi.

New York and Girardi parted ways after the 2017 season. He had a 910-710 regular-season record with the team.