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Joe Girardi Comments on Aaron Boone’s Job Status After Yankees’ Playoff Exit

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New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 20: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays knocked the New York Yankees out of the postseason with a 3-0 sweep in the American League Division Series.

The Yankees have now failed to win the World Series for 17 straight seasons, the second-longest streak in franchise history.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout out before game two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Aaron Boone has been the Yankees’ manager since the 2018 season. Naturally, many are wondering if it’s time for New York to fire the long-time skipper.

Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi comments on Boone’s job status on Wednesday.

Joe Girardi Makes Aaron Boone Statement After Yankees’ Playoff Exit

League Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Two
GettyHOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 14: Manager Joe Girardi #28 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to game two of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 14, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Girardi went on a New York Post podcast with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman.

Sherman asked Girardi if he thinks Boone has “reached his shelf life” and if a “new voice is needed.”

St Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NY – APRIL 15: Joe Girardi #28 of the New York Yankees cheers on his players prior to taking on the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on April 15, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

“I don’t think [Boone’s shelf life has been reached]. Here’s why I’ll say no,” Girardi said. “I think that you could argue that this was his best year of managing. I think he got the most out of this team during the course of the season with all they had to deal with. He had to flip the way they won games.”

They had to win them from a pitching standpoint, different from some of the years past where they would win by just outslugging people,” Girardi added. “He couldn’t do that this year. I think he ran the bullpen extremely well. I think he got the most out of those guys. You think about the progress  that Headrick made, what he did with Blackburn.”

“I think you could argue this was his best year. They didn’t get it done in the playoffs. One of the things that reared its ugly head a lot during the season was the offense. Can you say that that’s his fault? I don’t think so. I just don’t think the guys had the year they projected them to have, or some of the guys just aren’t as good as they thought they would be.”

Looking at Joe Girardi’s time with the Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees, Game 6
GettyNEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: Manager Joe Girardi #27 of the New York Yankees celebrate after their 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2009 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on November 4, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

Girardi replaced Joe Torre as the Yankees manager before the 2008 season.

The Yankees won the 2009 World Series under Girardi.

New York and Girardi parted ways after the 2017 season. He had a 910-710 regular-season record with the team.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Joe Girardi Comments on Aaron Boone’s Job Status After Yankees’ Playoff Exit

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