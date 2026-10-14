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Ex-New York Yankees Manager Makes Bold Anthony Volpe Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On October 7, the New York Yankees had their season come to an end.

They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx (and got swept in the ALDS).

One of the bright spots in the loss was the play of Anthony Volpe, who had two hits, one RBI and one run.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

Ex-Yankees Manager Makes Anthony Volpe Statement

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after scoring a run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

This week, former Yankees manager Joe Girardi was on The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

He spoke about Volpe.

Girardi: “Some of the base-running cues, all the sliding over the bases, someone’s got to say enough is enough. And sometimes a player needs to be sent down and have a wake-up call and say, “Look, you need to do this better.” I think it happened with Anthony Volpe. I think he was better when he came back up because he got sent down and said, “Hey, I can’t keep doing what I’m doing. It’s not working.” And I think you have to sometimes have a little bit more of that. And it’s not always young players that it’s happening to, but someone has to step up and say enough is enough.”

Looking At Volpe

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

As Girardi alluded to, Volpe was sent down to Triple-A during the middle of the year.

When he returned, he had lost his job at shortstop to George Lombard Jr.

That said, Volpe turned his season around playing at second base.

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees acknowledges the fans after a game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City.

Volpe finished the season batting .245 with 54 hits, two home runs, 28 RBIs, 24 runs and 12 stolen bases in 70 games.

Next year will be his 5th season playing for the Yankees.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Yankees Manager Makes Bold Anthony Volpe Statement

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