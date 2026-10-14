Ex-New York Yankees Manager Makes Bold Anthony Volpe Statement

On October 7, the New York Yankees had their season come to an end.

They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx (and got swept in the ALDS).

One of the bright spots in the loss was the play of Anthony Volpe, who had two hits, one RBI and one run.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

Ex-Yankees Manager Makes Anthony Volpe Statement

This week, former Yankees manager Joe Girardi was on The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

He spoke about Volpe.

Girardi: “Some of the base-running cues, all the sliding over the bases, someone’s got to say enough is enough. And sometimes a player needs to be sent down and have a wake-up call and say, “Look, you need to do this better.” I think it happened with Anthony Volpe. I think he was better when he came back up because he got sent down and said, “Hey, I can’t keep doing what I’m doing. It’s not working.” And I think you have to sometimes have a little bit more of that. And it’s not always young players that it’s happening to, but someone has to step up and say enough is enough.”

Play

Looking At Volpe

As Girardi alluded to, Volpe was sent down to Triple-A during the middle of the year.

When he returned, he had lost his job at shortstop to George Lombard Jr.

That said, Volpe turned his season around playing at second base.

Volpe finished the season batting .245 with 54 hits, two home runs, 28 RBIs, 24 runs and 12 stolen bases in 70 games.

Next year will be his 5th season playing for the Yankees.