Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Immediately Claimed By MLB Team

The New York Yankees will enter an intriguing offseason with free agency starting on Monday night.

They are coming off a second straight season of losing in the ALDS.

Most recently, the Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays (losing the final game on October 7).

Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Immediately Claimed

On Monday (right before free agency), news came out that a recent member of the Yankees’ organization had been claimed by a new team.

Chase Hampton is going to the Baltimore Orioles.

Jake Rill of MLB.com wrote: “O’s claimed RHP Josh White off waivers from Marlins, LHP Philip Abner off waivers from Mets, C Zach Morgan off waivers from Giants, RHP Chase Hampton off waivers from Cardinals. “

Looking At Hampton

Hampton was picked in the 6th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

At one point, he had been a notable prospect within the Yankees’ organization.

Earlier this season, the Yankees designated him for assignment (and he was claimed by the Washington Nationals).

MLB.com wrote (on September 12): “Washington Nationals claimed RHP Chase Hampton off waivers from New York Yankees.”

Hampton was then designated for assignment (again) and claimed by the St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB.com wrote (on September 28): “St. Louis Cardinals claimed RHP Chase Hampton off waivers from Washington Nationals.”

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

Social Media Reacts To Hampton News

Here’s what people were saying:

@B_Walton: “RHP Chase Hampton stayed barely a month in the #STLCards organization as he moves to the Orioles on waivers. The 40-man roster drops to 38.”

Gary Phillips: “The #Orioles claimed former #Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton.”

@tuckerNYY: “Yankee legend Chase Hampton to the Orioles”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.

They finished this past year as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.