New York Yankees Haunted By Trade Following Latest News

On Wednesday, teams announced their finalists to win the Gold Glove Award at each position.

One player who was nominated was Colorado Rockies star TJ Rumfield.

In addition to being a great fielder, Rumfield batted .300 with 164 hits, 16 home runs, 73 RBIs and 67 runs in his first 155 MLB games.

Rockies Club Information wrote: “Rumfield is one of five rookies since 1901 to have a season with at least 1,150 innings played at first base and seven or fewer errors, joining Todd Helton (1998), Travis Lee (1998, ARI), Freddie Freeman (2011, ATL), and Nolan Schanuel (2024, LAA).”

New York Yankees Continue To Be Haunted By Trade

It’s worth noting that the Yankees traded away Rumfield before the 2026 season.

They wrote (via X) on January 28: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Angel Chivilli from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield.”

It’s fair to say the trade has not been a good one for the Yankees.

Social Media On Rumfield

Here’s what people have been saying about Rumfield:

@BaseUnstitched: “Paul DePodesta got TJ Rumfield for a reliever that already showed he couldn’t work at altitude Rumfield turned out a PHENOMENAL rookie season in return”

Kevin Henry: “#Rockies TJ Rumfield is officially a finalist for a Rawlings Gold Glove. He also should be at least in the top three for NL Rookie of the Year. In a season where there was plenty of bad, Rumfield’s emergence is a true positive at 20th and Blake.”

SNY Mets: “The finalists for the National League Outstanding Rookie award (voted on by MLB players): Sal Stewart, TJ Rumfield, JJ Wetherholt”

Looking At Chivilli

Chivilli finished his first season in the Bronx going 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA in 15 games.

The 24-year-old has now spent three seasons at the MLB level (two with Colorado).