How Yankees’ Errors Made Terrible MLB History

The New York Yankees are continuing to find a way to make the worst possible mistakes at the worst possible time.

It started in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays when Austin Wells finally delivered the Yanks’ first (and only) hit of the game with two outs in the eighth inning while down a run. He tried to push it to a triple. He was thrown out going for third, committing the cardinal baseball sin of making the third out of an inning at third base.

It continued in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Yankees finished with more errors than hits in a nightmare loss.

That’s right: The Yankees had 4 errors and only 3 hits.

While not impossible, it’s pretty darn tough to win a game like that.

And now the Yankees are down 0-2 in the ALDS to the Rays, who had the AL’s best record in the regular season. It’s certainly looking tough for a comeback at this point.

How Yankees Errors Made History

As you might imagine, it’s not very often that a team has more errors than hits in a playoff game.

It had been 16 years since it happened, according to OptaStats.

The last time was on Oct. 6, 2010, when Roy Halladay threw a no-hitter for the Phillies against the Reds. Cincinnati had a 0 in the hits column that day but did commit an error, so that’s how they made it happen.

Obviously a team doesn’t want to get no-hit, but that’s a different problem altogether — and that night, Halladay was special.

In this circumstance, it’s something different entirely. It’s not that three hits are a lot, but they’re at least something. Four errors is brutal.

The Yankees are the first MLB team to have more players commit an error (4) than they had get a hit (3) in a postseason game since the Reds did it when they were no-hit by Roy Halladay on October 6, 2010. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 6, 2026

The crazy part? The Yankees at one points had five errors on the scoreboard.

The official scorer went back before the game was over and removed one of the errors.

There’s little solace in that, though. The Yankees still lost in ugly fashion.

Jazz Chisholm Example

The throw by Jazz Chisholm Jr. pictured at the top of this article sums it all up.

There was no chance for him to turn the second half of a double play by throwing to first, and he was pretty much falling over away from his target.

Chisholm threw it anyway, and it ended up nowhere near first baseman Luis Garcia Jr.

In these big games, the Yankees haven’t shown a composure that it takes to come through in key moments. Instead, they’re falling over backwards just trying to make a throw that doesn’t have a chance to begin with.

Barring a massive turnaround, these will be some of the lasting memories of this Yankees season.