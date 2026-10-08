How Ex-Yankee Mark Teixeira Can Use Baseball To Make Congress Financial Services Committee

Mark Teixeira is swinging for the fences right away upon joining Congress.

The former New York Yankees star is lining up to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for the state of Texas, and he’s hoping right away to make the House’s Financial Services Committee, according to The Washington Sun.

The Washington Sun’s Kadia Goba, Reese Gorman and Jesse Dougherty explain Teixeira’s desire for the spot on the committee like this:

“His bid for the prime panel slot comes as Texas tries to rival New York as the country’s economic hub. Large financial institutions have either relocated or expanded their operational departments to the state. Texas’ comparatively inexpensive real estate and business-friendly regulations are big draws for companies as they lure employees.”

Teixeira, campaigning as a Republican, is now 46 years old and last played in MLB 10 years ago with the Yankees in 2016. He also played for the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels.

His baseball ability might actually help him in Congress, too.

“I have a very unique profile, obviously, with my baseball career, and I want to use that to help the team,” Teixeira told The Washington Sun. “It’s really that simple.”

He already won his primary in March, and he has spent time traveling and helping campaign for other candidates, as well.

How Baseball Could Get Teixeira On Committee

The Washington Sun reported this quote from an unnamed Republican member of the prestigious Financial Services Committee:

“We have at least six openings. There are at least four sophomores or freshmen in waiting. It isn’t out of the realm of the possibility, and if he promises to play baseball his chances improve.”

There’s a Congressional Baseball Game held every year, and Teixeira would be potentially the best player to ever take the field in it.

“As a baseball player, Teixeira spent significant time in Texas (where he started his 13-year career) and New York (where he ended it),” The Washington Sun writes. “A power-hitting first baseman, Teixeira debuted with the Rangers in 2003, then joined the Yankees in 2009, where he was named an All-Star that summer before helping them win the World Series that fall. For a stretch, he was one of the biggest names in the sport.”

More Help From MLB

Teixeira has repeatedly explained that he knows his background has the potential to be used in an advantageous way.

“Whether that’s because of a Yankees connection, a Braves connection, a Rangers connection, whatever it might be, you know, I have that national profile to be able to bring people that otherwise may not support Republican candidates, but are interested in Mark Teixeira coming to the district,” Teixeira told The Washington Sun.

Teixeira has reached the highest levels of his profession on the baseball field, and now he’s hoping to do so again as a politician.