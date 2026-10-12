New York Yankees Must Trade for 41-HR Superstar Catcher Amid Rumors

The New York Yankees are heading into the offseason with multiple roster needs to address.

One of the Yankees’ biggest needs is a big upgrade at the catcher position. This was also the case leading up to the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, but they were unable to strike a deal.

Yet, the Yankees will now have another opportunity to try to add a new catcher during the offseason. One way that they could aim to address this is through the trade market.

When looking at trade candidates around the league, Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman is exactly the player they should target. He would give them another star power hitter to work with and would improve their roster significantly if brought in.

Rockies’ Goodman Is Already Creating Trade Chatter

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter named Goodman among baseball’s top offseason trade candidates.

“Only seven players across baseball have hit more home runs the past two seasons than the 72 slugged by Hunter Goodman, and his 41 long balls this year were tied for third on the NL leaderboard with Braves slugger Matt Olson,” Reuter wrote. “After a fourth straight 100-loss season, nothing should be off the table as the Rockies explore ways to improve. The asking price will be high given his remaining control, but he might be the most impactful power bat on the market.”

With the Yankees needing serious help at the catcher position, it would not be shocking if they kicked tires on Goodman. They were linked to him leading up to this year’s trade deadline. Thus, it would make sense if they pursued him again this offseason. He would be a great fit on New York’s roster and could thrive at Yankee Stadium.

Looking at Goodman

Goodman just had a monster 2026 season on a bad Rockies team. In 138 games with Colorado this campaign, he posted 41 home runs, 88 RBI, and a .245 batting average. This is after he recorded 31 home runs, 91 RBI, and a .278 batting average in 144 games for Colorado in 2025. With numbers like these, he would give the Yankees’ offense a significant boost if acquired.

Goodman would be far more than a rental for New York if acquired, too. This is because he is under team control until the end of the 2029 season. Thus, he would be a long-term pickup for New York, which only adds to his appeal.

It will be interesting to see if New York makes a major push for Goodman this season. With how poorly their postseason went, they should not be afraid to make a bold move to land him.