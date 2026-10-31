Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Immediately Hits Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a year where they reached the 2026 MLB playoffs.

That said, they got swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Hits Free Agency

This week, former Yankees player Isiah Kiner-Falefa officially elected free agency.

He had spent the 2026 season in Boston.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa elected free agency.”

Kiner-Falefa finished this past year batting .242 with 39 hits, two home runs, 16 RBIs, 23 runs and eight stolen bases in 66 games.

At 31, he will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At Kiner-Falefa

Kiner-Falefa was picked in the 4th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his MLB career with the Texas Rangers.

In 2021, Kiner-Falefa had 53 RBIs.

MLB.com wrote (on March 13, 2022): “New York Yankees traded C Gary Sanchez and 3B Gio Urshela to Minnesota Twins for 3B Josh Donaldson, 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa and C Ben Rortvedt.”

Kiner-Falefa then spent part of two seasons playing for the Yankees.

He then spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Pittsburgh Pirates (and Red Sox).

In 2025, Kiner-Falefa was with the Blue Jays when they reached the World Series.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees last won a World Series title in 2009.

They most recently reached the World Series in 2024.