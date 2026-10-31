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Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Immediately Hits Free Agency

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Isiah Kiner-Falefa #12 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 24, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a year where they reached the 2026 MLB playoffs.

That said, they got swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Hits Free Agency

GettyIsiah Kiner-Falefa #12 of the New York Yankees hits a double in the second inning against the Houston Astros in game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

This week, former Yankees player Isiah Kiner-Falefa officially elected free agency.

He had spent the 2026 season in Boston.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa elected free agency.”

GettyIsiah Kiner-Falefa #12 of the New York Yankees hits a double in the second inning against the Houston Astros in game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Kiner-Falefa finished this past year batting .242 with 39 hits, two home runs, 16 RBIs, 23 runs and eight stolen bases in 66 games.

At 31, he will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At Kiner-Falefa

GettyIsiah Kiner-Falefa #12 of the New York Yankees runs to first during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium on April 02, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Kiner-Falefa was picked in the 4th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his MLB career with the Texas Rangers.

In 2021, Kiner-Falefa had 53 RBIs.

MLB.com wrote (on March 13, 2022): “New York Yankees traded C Gary Sanchez and 3B Gio Urshela to Minnesota Twins for 3B Josh Donaldson, 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa and C Ben Rortvedt.”

GettyIsiah Kiner-Falefa #2 of the Boston Red Sox attempting to steal third in the top of the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on June 10, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Kiner-Falefa then spent part of two seasons playing for the Yankees.

He then spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Pittsburgh Pirates (and Red Sox).

In 2025, Kiner-Falefa was with the Blue Jays when they reached the World Series.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyManager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees last won a World Series title in 2009.

They most recently reached the World Series in 2024.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Immediately Hits Free Agency

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