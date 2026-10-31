NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Isiah Kiner-Falefa #12 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 24, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox are coming off a year where they reached the 2026 MLB playoffs.
In 2025, Kiner-Falefa was with the Blue Jays when they reached the World Series.
Looking At The Yankees
The Yankees last won a World Series title in 2009.
They most recently reached the World Series in 2024.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Boston Red Sox are coming off a year where they reached the 2026 MLB playoffs.That said, they got swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Hits Free AgencyThis week, former Yankees player Isiah Kiner-Falefa officially elected free agency.He had spent the 2026 season in Boston.MLB.com wrote (on […]
Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Immediately Hits Free Agency