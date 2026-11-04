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25-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Leaves New York Yankees Organization

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NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 07: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks during a news conference on August 7, 2016 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are in the middle of a very intriguing offseason, as MLB free agency opened up on Monday night.

They are coming off a 2026 season where they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Their most recent game was on October 7 when they lost (at home) by a score of 4-3.

25-Year-Old Pitcher Leaves New York Yankees Organization

GettyBrian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, and Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speak before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

This week, a pitcher in the Yankees’ organization became a free agent.

Ocean Gabonia will be available to sign with any MLB organization.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Ocean Gabonia elected free agency.”

Looking At Gabonia

Gabonia has spent all five seasons of his career within the Yankees’ organization.

He reached as high as High-A.

@NYYPlayerDev wrote (on June 16, 2020): “The New York Yankees have signed the following undrafted free agents: – RHP Carson Coleman – RHP Ocean Gabonia – RHP Trevor Holloway”

Gabonia did not appear in a game this season.

MLB.com wrote (on April 15, 2026): “Hudson Valley Renegades placed RHP Ocean Gabonia on the full-season injured list.”

He finished the 2025 season going 5-2 with a 3.27 ERA in 31 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks out to the mound for a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They swept the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series (before getting swept by the Rays).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 7): “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees last won a World Series title in 2009.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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25-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Leaves New York Yankees Organization

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