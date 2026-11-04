The New York Yankees are in the middle of a very intriguing offseason, as MLB free agency opened up on Monday night.
They are coming off a 2026 season where they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.
Their most recent game was on October 7 when they lost (at home) by a score of 4-3.
25-Year-Old Pitcher Leaves New York Yankees Organization
This week, a pitcher in the Yankees’ organization became a free agent.
Ocean Gabonia will be available to sign with any MLB organization.
MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Ocean Gabonia elected free agency.”
Looking At Gabonia
Gabonia has spent all five seasons of his career within the Yankees’ organization.
He reached as high as High-A.
@NYYPlayerDev wrote (on June 16, 2020): “The New York Yankees have signed the following undrafted free agents: – RHP Carson Coleman – RHP Ocean Gabonia – RHP Trevor Holloway”
Gabonia did not appear in a game this season.
MLB.com wrote (on April 15, 2026): “Hudson Valley Renegades placed RHP Ocean Gabonia on the full-season injured list.”
He finished the 2025 season going 5-2 with a 3.27 ERA in 31 games.
Looking At The Yankees Right Now
The Yankees finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.
They swept the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series (before getting swept by the Rays).
ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 7): “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”
The Yankees last won a World Series title in 2009.
25-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Leaves New York Yankees Organization