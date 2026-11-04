25-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Leaves New York Yankees Organization

The New York Yankees are in the middle of a very intriguing offseason, as MLB free agency opened up on Monday night.

They are coming off a 2026 season where they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Their most recent game was on October 7 when they lost (at home) by a score of 4-3.

25-Year-Old Pitcher Leaves New York Yankees Organization

This week, a pitcher in the Yankees’ organization became a free agent.

Ocean Gabonia will be available to sign with any MLB organization.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Ocean Gabonia elected free agency.”

Looking At Gabonia

Gabonia has spent all five seasons of his career within the Yankees’ organization.

He reached as high as High-A.

@NYYPlayerDev wrote (on June 16, 2020): “The New York Yankees have signed the following undrafted free agents: – RHP Carson Coleman – RHP Ocean Gabonia – RHP Trevor Holloway”

Gabonia did not appear in a game this season.

MLB.com wrote (on April 15, 2026): “Hudson Valley Renegades placed RHP Ocean Gabonia on the full-season injured list.”

He finished the 2025 season going 5-2 with a 3.27 ERA in 31 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They swept the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series (before getting swept by the Rays).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 7): “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

The Yankees last won a World Series title in 2009.