27-Year-Old Catcher Immediately Leaves New York Yankees Organization

The New York Yankees will be one of the most fascinating teams to watch as the offseason continues.

They are among the most high-profile (and talented) rosters in the MLB.

That said, the Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

27-Year-Old Catcher Immediately Leaves New York Yankees

This week, a member of the Yankees’ organization became a free agent.

Abrahan Gutierrez will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Abrahan Gutierrez elected free agency.”

Gutierrez did not appear in a game (at the MLB level) for the Yankees.

He had joined the organization before the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on December 10, 2025): “New York Yankees purchased contract of C Abrahan Gutierrez in the Rule 5 Draft, AAA Phase.”

Before the Yankees, Gutierrez (who is 27) had spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates‘ organizations.

It will be interesting to see where Gutierrez lands before the start of the 2027 Spring Training.

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on February 17: “Today, the Yankees reassigned RHP Alexander Cornielle and C Abrahan Gutierrez to minor league camp.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They played their last game on October 7 when they lost to the Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

The Yankees last reached the World Series in 2024.

However, they have been unable to win a title since the 2009 season (17 years ago).