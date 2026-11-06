Hi, Subscriber

27-Year-Old Catcher Immediately Leaves New York Yankees Organization

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Abrahan Gutierrez #87 poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will be one of the most fascinating teams to watch as the offseason continues.

They are among the most high-profile (and talented) rosters in the MLB.

That said, the Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

27-Year-Old Catcher Immediately Leaves New York Yankees

GettyAbrahan Gutierrez #87 poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

This week, a member of the Yankees’ organization became a free agent.

Abrahan Gutierrez will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Abrahan Gutierrez elected free agency.”

GettyAbrahan Gutierrez #87 poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Gutierrez did not appear in a game (at the MLB level) for the Yankees.

He had joined the organization before the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on December 10, 2025): “New York Yankees purchased contract of C Abrahan Gutierrez in the Rule 5 Draft, AAA Phase.”

Before the Yankees, Gutierrez (who is 27) had spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates‘ organizations.

GettyAbrahan Gutierrez #73 of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses during the 2024 Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day at Pirate City on February 20, 2024 in Bradenton, Florida.

It will be interesting to see where Gutierrez lands before the start of the 2027 Spring Training.

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on February 17: “Today, the Yankees reassigned RHP Alexander Cornielle and C Abrahan Gutierrez to minor league camp.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout during the game against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They played their last game on October 7 when they lost to the Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on during the first inning in game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

The Yankees last reached the World Series in 2024.

However, they have been unable to win a title since the 2009 season (17 years ago).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

27-Year-Old Catcher Immediately Leaves New York Yankees Organization

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Yankees News

More Heavy on Yankees News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x