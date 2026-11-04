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26-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Moves On From New York Yankees

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after a pitching change against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

They had swept the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 7): “FINAL: Rays 4, Yankees 3 The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

26-Year-Old Pitcher Moves On From New York Yankees

GettyAdam Kloffenstein #92 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

This week, news came out that a pitcher in the Yankees’ organization had elected free agency.

Adam Kloffenstein will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Adam Kloffenstein elected free agency.”

GettyAdam Kloffenstein #92 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Kloffenstein did not appear in an MLB game this year.

He went 5-11 with a 4.89 ERA in 26 games (24 starts) at the Triple-A level.

The 26-year-old had signed with the Yankees before the start of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on December 19, 2025): “New York Yankees signed free agent RHP Adam Kloffenstein to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Kloffenstein

GettyAdam Kloffenstein #92 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Kloffenstein was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.

He appeared in his only MLB game with the St. Louis Cardinals (2024).

It will be interesting to see where Kloffenstein lands before the start of the 2027 season.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees gestures before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

They Yankees reached the World Series in 2024 (but have been unable to win a title since the 2009 season with Derek Jeter on the roster).

They finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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26-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Moves On From New York Yankees

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