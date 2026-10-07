Is Max Fried Married? What to Know About Reni Meyer-Whalley

Max Fried’s relationship is in the headlines in early October.

The New York Yankees‘ left-handed pitcher and his long-time companion, Reni Meyer-Whalley, are expecting their first child.

The timing could’ve been better. Fried is slated to start Game 3 of the ALDS on Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, and it’s a game that would end the Yankees season if they lose.

This is what he said in the lead-up to the game, via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch:

“I’ve got a really supportive family that that understands that this is my job, and it’s not going to affect what happens tomorrow.”

No matter what the timing ends up being, fans are going to be paying attention to how Fried handles this situation. There definitely has to be a lot on his mind.

Is Max Fried Married?

No, Max Fried is not married.

He’s in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Reni Meyer-Whalley.

They became publicly official in 2024, as they took part in MLB All-Star festivities together.

Who is Reni Meyer-Whalley?

Reni Meyer-Whalley is a native of Los Angeles who played Division I volleyball.

Her career began at the University of Washington before she transferred to USC.

Meyer-Whalley was a libero and a defensive specialist, working to stop the other team from scoring — a role Fried holds on the diamond in a different way.

She had actually stepped away from volleyball in the middle of her college tenure before coming back to the court for the Trojans.

“My volleyball journey has been interesting to say the least,” Meyer-Whalley said during her time at USC. “It’s been really long. I’ve been playing since I was 8, and I also never thought that I’d make it here.”

For those volleyball fans out there looking for a few stats: Meyer-Whalley finished her final season at USC with 268 digs, including a season-high of 15 in one match. She also served 29 aces that year.

Meyer-Whalley studied communication and media studies at USC, and her collegiate bio lists her as one of nine children.

Sports Illustrated describes the start of their public-facing relationship like this:

“Exactly when Fried and Meyer-Whalley began dating isn’t publicly known, and the two haven’t offered much help filling in the blanks. Their relationship became public in July 2024, when they attended the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show together in Arlington, Texas. They walked the carpet holding hands, marking a rare public glimpse into the pitcher’s life away from baseball.”