New York Yankees Urged to Trade for Astros 25-HR Star in Intriguing Move

The New York Yankees are going to be a busy team this offseason.

After being embarrassed in the ALDS by the Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees should be aggressively looking to upgrade their roster during this offseason.

One of the Yankees’ top needs heading into the offseason is another star infielder. Now, an interesting Houston Astros infielder is being connected to the Yankees because of it.

New York Yankees Urged to Trade for Astros Star Infielder Isaac Paredes

In a recent article for Stadium Rant, Peyton Crowder urged the Yankees to swing a trade for Astros star infielder Isaac Paredes.

“Enter Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes, a name that has been floated around Yankee trade conversations for what feels like years,” Crowder wrote. “A right-handed bat who blends contact and power, he is the perfect complementary piece to slot into the middle of the Yankees’ order. He doesn’t strike out much, a skill the Yankees desperately need to round out an extremely volatile lineup that encompasses Spencer Jones and Aaron Judge.”

With the Yankees needing another high-impact hitter, it would make sense if they targeted Paredes. He would provide them with another star infielder to work with. This would be huge for a New York club that is looking to be better in 2027.

Questions about Paredes’ future with the Astros have been coming up for quite some time. They should only carry over to the offseason with how Houston’s season went. Thus, the Yankees would be wise to kick tires on him during the winter.

Paredes Would Boost the Yankees’ Offense Nicely

When looking at Paredes’ recent season, it is clear that he would improve the Yankees’ offense. In 155 games this season for Houston, he posted 25 home runs, 94 RBI, and a .262 batting average. This was after he had 20 home runs, 53 RBI, and a .254 batting average in 102 games in 2025.

Paredes has also hit at least 20 home runs in four out of his seven MLB seasons. This included in 2023, when he hit a career-high 31 homers with the Tampa Bay Rays. With a resume like this, it would make a ton of sense for New York to add him to their roster.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Yankees can strike a deal for Paredes. He would be a fascinating player for them to add to their roster. However, given how good of a player he is, New York won’t be the only team interested.