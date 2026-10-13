New York Yankees Star Issues Heartfelt Message After Disappointing Season

On October 7, the New York Yankees had their season come to an end when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

The Yankees got swept by the Rays (and have lost in the ALDS for the second straight year).

New York Yankees Star Issues Heartfelt Message

After their season came to an end, Heliot Ramos made a post to Instagram (on October 13).

He wrote: “The season ends. The hunger stays. ⚾️🔥 Thank you to my teammates, my family, and everyone who showed up for me along the way. Taking the memories, the lessons, and the drive to come back stronger. Proud to carry Puerto Rico with me every time I step on the field. 🇵🇷 More to come.”

Ramos did not play in the final game of the season.

He batted .198 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 38 games for the Yankees.

The 27-year-old also appeared in one MLB playoff game.

Looking At Ramos