NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Heliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees reacts while heading to home base after connecting for his fifth inning three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
The Yankees got swept by the Rays (and have lost in the ALDS for the second straight year).
New York Yankees Star Issues Heartfelt Message
After their season came to an end, Heliot Ramos made a post to Instagram (on October 13).
He wrote: “The season ends. The hunger stays. ⚾️🔥 Thank you to my teammates, my family, and everyone who showed up for me along the way. Taking the memories, the lessons, and the drive to come back stronger. Proud to carry Puerto Rico with me every time I step on the field. 🇵🇷 More to come.”
Ramos did not play in the final game of the season.
He batted .198 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 38 games for the Yankees.
The 27-year-old also appeared in one MLB playoff game.
Looking At Ramos
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On October 7, the New York Yankees had their season come to an end when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.The Yankees got swept by the Rays (and have lost in the ALDS for the second straight year).New York Yankees Star Issues Heartfelt MessageAfter their season […]
New York Yankees Star Issues Heartfelt Message After Disappointing Season