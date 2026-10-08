Yankees Trade Pitch Sacrifices Jasson Domínguez to Land All-Star Catcher

As the New York Yankees recover from their American League Division Series sweep by the Tampa Bay Rays, they need to quickly start looking toward how to upgrade the roster for the 2027 season, and catcher may be the most obvious place to start. A new trade pitch aimed at the Yankees and Athletics would do just that, adding All-Star Shea Langeliers. But would the price be too high?

As a group, Yankees catchers managed only a .196/.281/.317 slash line with a .598 OPS. The catcher position produced just 15 home runs while striking out 146 times.

Langeliers, who was named to the AL All-Star team this year, put up significantly better numbers all by himself, playing 106 games at .262/.328/.474. That’s an OPS of .802 to go with 23 home runs and 109 strikeouts.

But in this new trade pitch published by a user at Baseball Trade Values on Thursday, the price tag runs to four players.

The BTV proposal sends former No. 1 Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez, top-ranked pitching prospect Elmer Rodríguez, catcher Austin Wells and minor-league pitcher Ben Hess to the Athletics for Langeliers and reliever Mark Leiter Jr.

SHEA LANGELIERS — ATHLETICS C • Bats: Right • Throws: Right • 5-11, 205 lbs • Born Nov. 18, 1997, Portland, Ore. • MLB Debut: Aug. 16, 2022 vs. TEX STANDARD BATTING — REGULAR SEASON Season Age Team Lg WAR G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ rOBA Rbat+ TB GIDP HBP SH SF IBB Pos Awards 2022 24 OAK AL 0.2 40 153 142 14 31 10 1 6 22 0 0 9 53 .218 .261 .430 .691 99 .295 93 61 4 0 0 2 0 D2 2023 25 OAK AL 0.9 135 490 448 52 92 19 4 22 63 3 2 34 143 .205 .268 .413 .681 89 .293 87 185 10 5 1 2 2 *2/DH 2024 26 OAK AL 2.9 137 534 482 58 108 18 2 29 80 4 2 41 145 .224 .288 .450 .739 111 .321 111 217 15 5 0 6 2 *2/HD 2025 27 ATH AL 3.5 123 523 481 73 133 32 0 31 72 7 1 36 103 .277 .325 .536 .861 132 .363 125 258 10 1 0 5 1 2D/H 2026 ★ 28 ATH AL 3.4 106 467 424 58 111 21 0 23 58 3 1 37 109 .262 .328 .474 .802 118 .353 118 201 9 5 0 1 2 2D/H AS 5 Yrs 10.8 541 2167 1977 255 475 100 7 111 295 17 6 157 553 .240 .299 .466 .766 112 .330 109 922 48 16 1 16 7 2DH 162 Game Avg 3.2 162 649 592 76 142 30 2 33 88 5 2 47 166 .240 .299 .466 .766 112 .330 109 276 14 5 0 5 2 ★ = All-Star (AS) • Pos: 2 = catcher, D = designated hitter, H = pinch hitter • Team listed as OAK (Oakland) through 2024, ATH (Athletics) from 2025 • Contract: signed through 2026, arbitration-eligible 2027, free agent 2029

Source: Baseball-Reference.com

Shea Langeliers’ Value to the New York Yankees

The BTV valuation prices Langeliers at 33.2 in median surplus value and the four-player package headed to the Athletics at 33.1, a gap of one-tenth of a point. Rodríguez (12.8) and Wells (12.4) supply most of the value headed to West Sacramento, Hess adds 7.9, while Domínguez and Leiter register zero.

Langeliers, 28, is a 5-foot-11, 205-pound right-handed catcher out of Baylor whom the Atlanta Braves drafted ninth overall in 2019. The Braves sent him to Oakland in March 2022 with Cristian Pache, Joey Estes and Ryan Cusick in the Matt Olson deal, according to Spotrac‘s contract records.

He owns a .240/.299/.466 line with 111 home runs and 8.5 WAR across five seasons, according to FanGraphs. This year he compiled a 114 wRC+ total in his 106 games.

A torn right meniscus sidelined him from July 25 until Sept. 12, when he returned as a designated hitter, according to MLB Trade Rumors‘ activation report. He earned $5.25 million this season, has arbitration years left in 2027 and 2028, and reaches free agency in 2029, according to Spotrac.

Austin Wells Trade Price for the New York Yankees

Wells, 27, is a 6-foot-1, 220-pound left-handed hitter whom the Yankees drafted 28th overall in 2020 out of Arizona. He hit .186 with a 74 OPS+ and 14 home runs in 122 games this season. He is arbitration-eligible in 2027 and reaches free agency in 2030.

Wells entered the All-Star break with a .504 OPS according to Bleacher Report. He did win the third-most automated ball-strike challenges among catchers, however.

Rodríguez, 23, went 11-8 with a 2.58 ERA and 176 strikeouts in the minors last year, then went 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in six starts as a rookie, according to MLB.com. The Boston Red Sox drafted him in the fourth round in 2021 and traded him to the Yankees for Carlos Narváez in December 2024.

Hess, 24, went 26th overall in 2024 out of Alabama and signed for $2,747,500, according to MiLB.com. He posted a 4.45 ERA with 65 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings at Double-A Somerset this season and now sits on the 60-day injured list.

Domínguez, a 23-year-old switch-hitter from the Dominican Republic, hit .225 with six homers in 57 games and owns a .698 career OPS. Leiter, 35, posted a 4.28 ERA with four saves before hip surgery and is projected back Feb. 1, according to RotoWire.

Langeliers’ .802 OPS tops Wells’ .624 by 178 points. FanGraphs put Langeliers’ defensive component at minus 1.3.

New York has the pitching to spend. Bleacher Report lists Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón and Cam Schlittler as signed through at least 2028, with Rodríguez among five candidates for the fifth rotation spot. The guide also names free-agent catcher Ryan Jeffers, a .782 OPS hitter over four seasons, as an alternative catcher upgrade.

The model calls the deal even. The control years favor the Athletics, the bat favors New York, and the Yankees would pay four players for two seasons of Langeliers.