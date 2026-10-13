Jasson Dominguez’s Fate With Yankees May Be Sealed

Jasson Dominguez spent years as the future of the New York Yankees.

But then the future arrived, and the former teenage phenom wasn’t part of the picture.

Dominguez took a step back in his career in 2026, to be sure. He was a decent contributor for the Yanks in 2025, but this season, he got a lot less opportunity.

Injury didn’t help, but that wasn’t really what held Dominguez back.

Instead, he was passed by in the pecking order. Dominguez went from a can’t-miss prospect to a player the Yankees seemed fine to operate without.

It doesn’t entirely determine what will happen next with Dominguez, but it sure does seem one door has closed on his future.

Jasson Dominguez Future Outlook

The Yankees may keep Dominguez around, or they may trade him. The 2026 season didn’t determine that for good.

What it did figure out is that Dominguez isn’t likely to be a full-time starter for the Yankees going forward.

He started frequently in 2025, and he did hit for power, although his defense in left field and his hitting against left-handed pitching left a lot to be desired.

This season, Dominguez was leapfrogged by Spencer Jones. The 6-foot-7 slugger looked good in his first MLB action, and if there’s a young outfielder believed to be part of the future in the Bronx, it’s Jones.

The Yankees, when healthy, can start a gigantic outfield of Jones, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger in 2027.

Dominguez could conceptually be a designated hitter, but the Yankees have enough other fits for the DH role that it probably wouldn’t be in the cards for Dominguez, at least on a full-time basis.

When he had the chance to seize a long-term starting role, Dominguez couldn’t quite do it — and now there isn’t one waiting for him.

Jasson Dominguez Trade Rumors

Things have been quiet on the Dominguez front early in the offseason. There are bigger names on the Yankees that people are thinking about.

But as far as young, talented players go, Dominguez would be one of the more intriguing ones out there if the Yankees decided to put him on the trade block.

Given the health of Judge in particular, it might serve the Yanks better to keep Dominguez around as insurance, but that’s probably not ideal for Dominguez himself. If he’s not going to play in pinstripes, he’d probably prefer a chance to win an MLB job somewhere else.

It’s just clear that Dominguez is no longer viewed as a phenom in the way he once was. Not every top prospect turns into a high-end big leaguer. The Yankees have found that out with Dominguez.