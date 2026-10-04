Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Honest Austin Wells Quote After Loss to Rays

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Catcher Austin Wells made a crucial baserunning mistake as the New York Yankees lost 1-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on Saturday night.
With two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Wells hit a ball down the right field line, marking New York’s first hit of the night. Wells had an easy double but was thrown out at third base while attempting to stretch the hit into a triple.
Following the loss, Jazz Chisholm Jr. commented on Wells’ mistake.
New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Honest Austin Wells Statement
From SNY Yankees on X:
“He’s just trying to make something happens, it’s the playoffs. If you were watching him run the bases, out of the box, he was hustling like hell…if they threw that ball away, you never know what happens. Just keep going”
“He’s just trying to make something happens, it’s the playoffs. If you were watching him run the bases, out of the box, he was hustling like hell…if they threw that ball away, you never know what happens. Just keep going”
Jazz Chisholm Jr. on Austin Well’s baserunning mistake:
Wells went 1-for-3 with a strikeout on Saturday.
Wells, 27, posted 1.1 bWAR with a .186/.292/.332 slash line, 14 home runs and 32 RBI over 122 games during the regular season.
Since making his MLB debut with New York in 2023, Wells has been worth 3.8 bWAR with a .213/.294/.397 slash line, 52 home runs and 171 RBI.
New York Yankees Trail 1-0 in ALDS vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Right-hander Drew Rasumussen threw an absolute gem, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out 10 over eight innings, en route to Tampa Bay’s 1-0 win over New York.
Right-hander Bryan Baker earned the save by striking out two in a perfect inning.
Jonathan Aranda hit a solo home run of right-hander Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the third inning to give Tampa Bay its first and only run of the game.
Cole allowed five hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings.
Game 2 of the ALDS is slated to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday at Tropicana Field. Right-hander Cam Schlittler will start for the Yankees. Right-hande
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. dropped an honest Austin Wells quote after Saturday's ALDS Game 1 loss to the Rays.
Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Honest Austin Wells Quote After Loss to Rays