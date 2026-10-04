Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Honest Austin Wells Quote After Loss to Rays

Catcher Austin Wells made a crucial baserunning mistake as the New York Yankees lost 1-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on Saturday night. With two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Wells hit a ball down the right field line, marking New York’s first hit of the night. Wells had an easy double but was thrown out at third base while attempting to stretch the hit into a triple.

Following the loss, Jazz Chisholm Jr. commented on Wells’ mistake.

New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Honest Austin Wells Statement

From SNY Yankees on X: “He’s just trying to make something happens, it’s the playoffs. If you were watching him run the bases, out of the box, he was hustling like hell…if they threw that ball away, you never know what happens. Just keep going”

Wells went 1-for-3 with a strikeout on Saturday. GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees hits a double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Wells, 27, posted 1.1 bWAR with a .186/.292/.332 slash line, 14 home runs and 32 RBI over 122 games during the regular season. Since making his MLB debut with New York in 2023, Wells has been worth 3.8 bWAR with a .213/.294/.397 slash line, 52 home runs and 171 RBI.

New York Yankees Trail 1-0 in ALDS vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Getty ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Drew Rasmussen #57 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)