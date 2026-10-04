Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Blunt Quote After Yankees’ Game 1 Loss to Rays

The New York Yankees began a five-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS on Saturday night.

And it was just about as defensive a game as it gets, as Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen carried a no-hitter deep into the eighth inning against New York while Tampa Bay held onto a 1-0 lead.

That ultimately turned out to be the final score, as the Yankees recorded just one hit all night while the Rays had five.

Austin Wells recorded New York’s lone hit when he drove the ball down the line to the track, but he tried to stretch it into a triple and the Rays threw him out on the base paths.

So while Wells earned a double and broke up the no-hit bid, the Rays still recorded an out on the play.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Blunt Postgame Quote

After the game, Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was among the players interviewed, and reporters asked him about his confidence level after the team’s Game 1 loss. He responded bluntly.

“Have you ever seen my confidence falter?” Chisholm Jr. said. “Alright, that’s your answer.”

What is Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s confidence level in the Yankees being down 1-0 in the ALDS? “Have you ever seen my confidence falter? Alright, that’s your answer.” pic.twitter.com/rhiPahP1Ba — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 4, 2026

Chisholm Jr. Speaks About Wells’ Play

The former All-Star second baseman also discussed Wells’ decision to try to leg out a triple in that spot with two outs, and he fully supported his teammate.

“He’s just trying to make something happen, it’s the playoffs,” Chisholm Jr. added. “If you were watching him run the bases, out of the box, he was hustling like hell…if they threw that ball away, you never know what happens. Just keep going.”

Looking at the Yankees

New York will return to action Monday night when RHP Cam Schlittler gets the start at Tropicana Field.

Schlittler also started earlier this week in the Wild Card Series, pitching 6.1 shutout innings while striking out 10 batters and allowing just two hits across 117 pitches against the Boston Red Sox.