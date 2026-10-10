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Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted to Sign With Surprising AL West Club

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Charity Day 2026 Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Jazz Chisholm attends Charity Day 2026 hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group on September 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

The New York Yankees have multiple players entering the offseason on expired deals. Among the most notable is star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

With how poorly this season went for Chisholm, there is a real chance that New York could let him walk this offseason. If the Yankees decide to part ways with him, he should generate a lot of interest around the league due to his past success.

Due to this, Chisholm is now being viewed as a potential target for a surprising team in the AL West.

Los Angeles Angels Named Top Landing Spot for New York Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 25: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley named the Los Angeles Angels as the top landing spot for Chisholm this offseason.

“It’ll be interesting to see if that interest is reciprocated from the Yankees’ side, and if it is, to what degree. Chisholm had an up-and-down tenure with the team, and he wasn’t great with the bat or the glove this postseason. Amid those struggles, he was benched twice in favor of Anthony Volpe,” Buckley wrote. “Landing spots: Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays.”

Chisholm signing with the Angels would be interesting. The Angels, of course, finished this season with an AL-worst 62-100 record. With that, he would be joining a far worse team than the Yankees if he signed there.

However, with the Angels looking to be better, they could very well offer Chisholm a big contract in free agency. Thus, they could be a dark-horse team to watch in the Chisholm sweepstakes if New York does not re-sign him.

Yankees Should Have More Competition for Chisholm Besides the Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 17: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees singles to center field during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Despite having a down 2026 season, Chisholm is still one of this year’s top free agents. Thus, if he decides to test the market, he will generate interest from more teams besides the Angels.

Due to this, if he tests the market and the Yankees still want him back, it would be a very competitive sweepstakes. Thus, if New York plans to re-sign him, they should try to do so before free agency officially kicks off.

Nevertheless, it is going to be intriguing to see what happens with Chisholm this offseason. It would be fascinating if he chose to sign with the Angels, especially with their years of struggling. Time will tell where the Yankees star will sign his next contract, but there should be a lot of teams looking to bring him in this winter.

In 137 games this season for the Yankees, Chisholm had 19 home runs, 55 RBI, and a .231 batting average.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted to Sign With Surprising AL West Club

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