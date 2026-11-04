New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Astros Star in Blockbuster Move

The New York Yankees should be looking to make some major moves this offseason.

After being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, it is clear that the Yankees must strengthen their roster if they hope to have better results in 2027.

One way that the Yankees could look to strengthen their roster is through the trade market. There are already several notable names floating around the rumor mill right now. Thus, it would not be particularly surprising if New York is active in trading this offseason.

One specific area that the Yankees could look to boost is their middle infield. This is especially so with Jazz Chisholm Jr. not expected to be back.

When looking at trade candidates around the league, Houston Astros star Jeremy Pena stands out as a very fascinating potential option for the Yankees.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Yankees land Pena from the Astros in a blockbuster move.

Yankees Get:

Jeremy Pena

Astros Get:

Anthony Volpe

Ben Hess

Core Jackson

With this move, the Yankees would be bringing in a star to boost their middle infield with Pena. The Astros, on the other hand, would land a young MLB player with good upside in Volpe and two promising prospects in Hess and Jackson.

Pena Is Exactly the Kind of Star the Yankees Should Target This Offseason

With the Yankees looking to be real threats next year, it would make a lot of sense for them to target Pena this offseason. Questions about the 29-year-old’s future in Houston have been coming up often, and New York should take advantage of that.

If the Yankees acquired Pena, he would give them another star who plays a strong all-around game. The five-year MLB veteran has emerged as a high-impact player and would provide New York with a major boost because of it.

Looking at Pena

Pena is coming off a strong 2026 season with the Astros, which adds to his appeal for a team like the Yankees. In 112 games this campaign, he posted 22 home runs, 56 RBI, and a .277 batting average.

Pena was also very effective during the 2025 season with Houston. In 125 games with the AL Central club, he recorded 17 home runs, 2o stolen bases, 62 RBI, and a .304 batting average as an All-Star. With numbers like these, he would be a very good pickup for New York if they landed him.

Ultimately, with New York in win-now mode, they should not be afraid to make a bold move for Pena. It will be interesting to see if they target him this offseason.