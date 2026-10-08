Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Makes Honest Giancarlo Stanton Statement

On Wednesday evening, the New York Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 (in the Bronx).

With the loss, they were swept by the Rays in the ALDS (3-0).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

Derek Jeter Makes Honest Giancarlo Stanton Statement

Giancarlo Stanton came off the bench for one-at bat in the 8th inning.

However, he struck out.

After the game, Yankees legend Derek Jeter spoke about Stanton (via FOX Sports).

Jeter: “If you think about it, it’s always easy at this point of the year to point to injuries. Aaron wasn’t playing. Stanton wasn’t there. He got a couple at-bats, but let’s be fair, it was not fair to judge Stanton on what he did in those particular games. But injuries are a part of it. Every team has to go through injuries, and you have to overcome injuries if you’re going to win.”

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Looking At Stanton

Stanton had been out from April 24 until the end of the regular season.

However, he was on the playoff roster (off the bench).

The former MVP finished his 9th season in New York batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

Stanton had spent the first eight years of his career playing for the Miami Marlins.

The five-time MLB All-Star was traded to New York before the 2018 season.

@YankeesPR wrote (on December 11, 2017): “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and cash considerations from the Miami Marlins in exchange for second baseman Starlin Castro, minor league right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzman and minor league infielder Jose Devers.”