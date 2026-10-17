Derek Jeter Was Wrong About The New York Yankees

The New York Yankees got eliminated from the 2026 MLB playoffs (last week) when they were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays.

They lost the final game (at home) in the Bronx by a score of 4-3.

Despite Aaron Judge being hurt, there was an expectation that they should be able to reach the 2026 World Series.

Derek Jeter Was Wrong About The Yankees

One person who had high hopes for the Yankees was franchise legend Derek Jeter.

He predicted that they would reach the World Series (and win).

Jeter (via FOX Sports on October 3): “I tell you what, I got the New York Yankees riding their pitching staff over the surprise team, the San Diego Padres.”

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While Yankees fans will likely enjoy that Jeter picked them to win the World Series, he was very off in his prediction.

They looked uncompetitive against the Rays.

Joel Sherman of The New York Post wrote (on October 12): “The Yankees had 12 hits in 3 games against the Rays in the Division Series. The Guardians have 12 hits against the Rays with no outs in the ninth inning of ALCS Game 1.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees had another strong regular season with a major letdown in October.

They were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

In addition, the Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 7): “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

Looking At Jeter

The Yankees have been unable to win a title since the 2009 season when Jeter was on the roster.

He spent all 20 years of his legendary career with the franchise.

Jeter won five World Series titles and made 14 All-Star Games.