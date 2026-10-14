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Joe Girardi Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement After Yankees’ Playoff Exit

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New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 19: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are now a week removed from their postseason elimination after the Tampa Bay Rays swept them in the ALDS.

This marks 17 years and counting since New York last won a World Series title, and fans and media members alike seem to be calling for change, whatever that may look like.

However, former Yankees manager and current YES Network color commentator Joe Girardi believes the roster had enough talent to win a World Series. He also believes that losing a player like Aaron Judge to injury significantly hurt the Yankees’ chances of advancing deep into the postseason.

Girardi Makes Honest Statement on Judge

While appearing Tuesday night on The Show with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman, Girardi discussed why the Yankees fell short in the postseason.

“I think health continues to haunt this team. I really do,” Girardi said. “Look, you’re playing without Aaron Judge for four and a half months. Don’t have him in the playoffs. You don’t have Stanton for five months, he’s out. You lose guys during the course of the year… and they come back after 10 days, I’m not sure they’re completely healed. I believe the talent was there. I expected them to go further. But without Aaron Judge, it changes the whole complexion of the lineup.

“And even if he was somewhat not the typical Aaron Judge because he missed so much time, he still changes the lineup. They’re still careful, it’s one swing always from being a two-run or three-run home run… and I just don’t think they ever had their full lineup that they felt good about.”

Looking at the Yankees

New York has some major offseason questions to address from a front office, coaching, and roster perspective.

Manager Aaron Boone is entering the final year of his contract in 2027, and the Yankees also have several key free agents to consider, including Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham, Paul Goldschmidt, David Bednar, and potentially Cody Bellinger, along with several others.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Joe Girardi Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement After Yankees’ Playoff Exit

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