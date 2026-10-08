New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Bold Spencer Jones Statement

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees had their season come to an end when they got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They lost the game by a score of 4-3.

Rookie Spencer Jones finished the game with one hit, one RBI, one run and two walks.

Aaron Judge Makes Bold Spencer Jones Statement

After the game, three-time MVP Aaron Judge was asked about Jones when he met with the media (h/t YES Network).

Reporter: “What do guys like Spencer Jones and George Lombard take from this experience?”

Judge: “First off, it was an incredible year. Both those guys had. I know especially Spence, coming up a couple times, get sent back down, come up, get a little bit better, sit back down, and he comes up. And just seeing him continue to grow. Every single opportunity he got was really special and fun to see. He’s going to be an incredible player for us for many years. And same with Georgie. Come up and get thrown right into the fire, starting shortstop, and enter the league like he did was impressive. But watching both those guys, the way they work, the way they prepare, they’re going to have a bright future here. And getting their feet wet in the postseason a little bit, I think it’s only going to help their growth. Just playing in front of these atmospheres, playing here in Yankee Stadium, a Yankees-Red Sox in the postseason. All those little things are going to add up to them having some great seasons for us.”

Looking At Jones

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He finished the 2026 regular season batting .245 with 64 hits, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, 36 runs and 10 stolen bases in 86 games.