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Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Eye-Opening Anthony Volpe Statement

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

With the loss, they got swept in the ALDS (in three games).

One of their bright spots was the play of Anthony Volpe.

He had two hits, one RBI and one run in four at-bats.

Judge Makes Eye-Opening Volpe Statement

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after his fly ball was interfered with by fans during the sixth inning in game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

After the game, Aaron Judge was asked about Volpe when he met with the media (h/t YES Network).

Judge: “If we were going to go and win a World Series, we needed Anthony Volpe on the team. He’s an incredible player. Not only the talent he has, but to handle that type of adversity. Not only from the game, not playing your best, and then hearing it from fans, hearing it from everybody. And then for him to go down to Triple-A, work on what he needed to, and then come up here with a bang like he did, it just speaks volumes to his character, the type of grit he has, resilience. And like I said, that’s the guy I want up in a big spot. I know he’s prepared. I know he’s ready. And he almost had a nice homer there.”

Looking At Volpe

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after scoring a run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has now played four seasons (at the MLB level) for the Yankees.

That said, Volpe had gotten sent down to Triple-A during the middle of the year.

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs out his two-run double during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in game two of their doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City.

Volpe did an excellent job of transitioning into a role at second base (he had been the team’s starting shortstop before the demotion).

He will turn 26 on April 28.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Eye-Opening Anthony Volpe Statement

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