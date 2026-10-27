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Aaron Judge Reacts To New York Yankees Teammate’s Heartfelt Post

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees played their final game of the season on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 (in the Bronx).

With the loss, they were eliminated in the ALDS for the second straight year.

Aaron Judge Reacts To Yankees Teammate’s Heartfelt Post

GettyClarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 28, 2025 in New York City.

This week, pitcher Clarke Schmidt sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram that had nearly 5,000 likes.

He wrote: “Touching grass.. Grateful for a weekend away with family”

One person to respond to his post was Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

Judge wrote in the comments: “🏕️”

Looking At Schmidt

GettyClarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees warms up prior to playing the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Schmidt was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent all seven years of his career with the Yankees (and was with the team when they made the 2024 World Series).

The 30-year-old missed most of the 2026 season due to injury.

GettyClarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 11, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Over 98 career games (67 starts), Schmidt has gone 23-24 with a 3.81 ERA.

He will turn 31 before the start of the 2027 season.

Looking At Judge

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Judge was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has spent all 11 seasons of his career in the MLB with the Yankees.

This past year, Judge only appeared in 66 games due to injury.

MLB.com wrote (on October 7): “Has a “moderate grade” strain of his right soleus muscle and was not active for AL Wild Card Series or Division Series.”

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Judge had been coming off a year (in 2025) where he won his third MVP Award when he hit 53 home runs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Aaron Judge Reacts To New York Yankees Teammate’s Heartfelt Post

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