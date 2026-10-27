Aaron Judge Reacts To New York Yankees Teammate’s Heartfelt Post

The New York Yankees played their final game of the season on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 (in the Bronx).

With the loss, they were eliminated in the ALDS for the second straight year.

Aaron Judge Reacts To Yankees Teammate’s Heartfelt Post

This week, pitcher Clarke Schmidt sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram that had nearly 5,000 likes.

He wrote: “Touching grass.. Grateful for a weekend away with family”

One person to respond to his post was Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

Judge wrote in the comments: “🏕️”

Looking At Schmidt

Schmidt was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent all seven years of his career with the Yankees (and was with the team when they made the 2024 World Series).

The 30-year-old missed most of the 2026 season due to injury.

Over 98 career games (67 starts), Schmidt has gone 23-24 with a 3.81 ERA.

He will turn 31 before the start of the 2027 season.

Looking At Judge

Judge was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has spent all 11 seasons of his career in the MLB with the Yankees.

This past year, Judge only appeared in 66 games due to injury.

MLB.com wrote (on October 7): “Has a “moderate grade” strain of his right soleus muscle and was not active for AL Wild Card Series or Division Series.”

Judge had been coming off a year (in 2025) where he won his third MVP Award when he hit 53 home runs.