Aaron Judge Sends Clear Message to Yankees’ Front Office After Elimination

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 19: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees’ World Series drought continues after the club got eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.
The Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009, despite having arguably the best hitter in the sport, Aaron Judge, since 2016.
Granted, the Yankees were without Judge in the playoffs this year, as he is dealing with a calf strain. He also missed most the season with a rib fracture.
Following Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Rays, Judge sent a clear message to the Yankees’ front office.
Aaron Judge Sends Clear Message to New York Yankees Front Office After Tampa Bay Rays’ ALDS Sweep
Aaron Judge was asked how he wants the Yankees’ front office to respond to another year of falling short of a title:
“We’re the Yankees. I feel like they should go all-in and do what they need to do. If we’ve got holes, if it’s finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need, you got to go out there and get it.”
Aaron Judge was asked if he thinks the Yankees’ front office has gone all-in enough:
“It’s tough to say. I want to trade for everybody, sign everybody every single year, but I know that’s not realistic. They give us a winning team every single year, but that’s not good enough here in New York. We’re the Yankees. You’ve got to go out there and expect championships and go all-in every year. I’m excited to see what they do.”
Looking at Aaron Judge
In his limited action this season, Judge slashed .241/.360/.511 with 18 home runs and 41 RBI over 66 games.
Judge will likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame when his career is over. He has 64.2 career bWAR, 386 home runs and 871 RBI.
Judge is a three-time MVP, an eight-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees star Aaron Judge sent a clear message to the Yankees' front office after being eliminated by the Rays in the ALDS.
Aaron Judge Sends Clear Message to Yankees’ Front Office After Elimination