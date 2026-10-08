Aaron Judge Sends Clear Message to Yankees’ Front Office After Elimination

The New York Yankees’ World Series drought continues after the club got eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009, despite having arguably the best hitter in the sport, Aaron Judge, since 2016.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: George Lombard Jr. #96 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees react after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Granted, the Yankees were without Judge in the playoffs this year, as he is dealing with a calf strain. He also missed most the season with a rib fracture.

Following Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Rays, Judge sent a clear message to the Yankees’ front office.

Aaron Judge Sends Clear Message to New York Yankees Front Office After Tampa Bay Rays’ ALDS Sweep

Getty ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

SNY Yankees wrote:

Aaron Judge was asked how he wants the Yankees’ front office to respond to another year of falling short of a title:

“We’re the Yankees. I feel like they should go all-in and do what they need to do. If we’ve got holes, if it’s finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need, you got to go out there and get it.”

Getty ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Giancarlo Stanton #27 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees look on from the dugout during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge was asked if he thinks the Yankees’ front office has gone all-in enough:

“It’s tough to say. I want to trade for everybody, sign everybody every single year, but I know that’s not realistic. They give us a winning team every single year, but that’s not good enough here in New York. We’re the Yankees. You’ve got to go out there and expect championships and go all-in every year. I’m excited to see what they do.”

Aaron Judge was asked if he thinks the Yankees' front office has gone all-in enough:"It's tough to say. I want to trade for everybody, sign everybody every single year, but I know that's not realistic. They give us a winning team every single year, but that's not good enough… https://t.co/Pf4i8V3qCH pic.twitter.com/irIeCkjaiF— SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 8, 2026

Looking at Aaron Judge

Getty ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

In his limited action this season, Judge slashed .241/.360/.511 with 18 home runs and 41 RBI over 66 games.

Judge will likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame when his career is over. He has 64.2 career bWAR, 386 home runs and 871 RBI.

Judge is a three-time MVP, an eight-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger.