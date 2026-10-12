Michael Kay Bluntly Responds To New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge

Last week, the New York Yankees had their 2026 season come to an end when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3.

They were swept in three games (and have lost in the ALDS two years in a row).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 7): “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

Michael Kay Makes Blunt Aaron Judge Statement

Aaron Judge was not active for the playoffs due to injury.

After the team lost, he made intriguing comments.

On Monday, Michael Kay (via The Michael Kay Show) responded bluntly.

Kay: “And then Judge, after the game, Game 3, where the Yankees lost 4-3, he said, we’ve got to go all in. And that’s the one that confuses me the most. Go all in. What have they not done that would indicate that they’re all in? And if I owned the Yankees and I had a $330 million payroll, and my most important player, the face of my franchise, said that we’ve got to go all in, I would be on the phone with that player and go, what does that mean? Do you think I’m going to have a $480 million payroll like the Dodgers?… No other team, not even Steve Cohen’s Mets, would ever get to a $480 million payroll. So when you’re saying all in, what does that mean? Who have the Yankees passed up on? Who have they passed up on? I mean, they offered Juan Soto $50 million a year for 16 years. So they didn’t go cheap on that. That’s the one that really hurts.”

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Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the American League East.

They went 93-68 in 161 games.

Judge (who is 34) is going into his 12th season at the MLB level next year.