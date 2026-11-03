Yankees Officially Poach Key Staffer From Blue Jays

Following their disappointing setback in the MLB postseason, the New York Yankees have already made multiple changes to their staffing department, including not renewing the contracts of bullpen coach Mike Harkey and first-base/infield coach Travis Chapman.

Additionally, bench coach Brad Ausmus is reportedly close to landing a job with the Houston Astros, while the club also did not renew the contracts of special assistants and senior advisors Omar Minaya and Brian Sabean; scouts Tommy Wilson and Pat Murtaugh retired.

However, one key staffer who will be joining the club is Frank Herrmann, who previously worked with the Toronto Blue Jays and was instrumental in the selection of Cole Carlon and Danny Thompson Jr.

Former Blue Jays Staffer Frank Herrmann Officially Joins The New York Yankees

Just days ago, MLB Insider Joel Sherman reported that former Blue Jays staffer and MLB pitcher Frank Herrmann would be hired by the Yankees to serve as their global evaluation/player development integration supervisor.

Sherman reported:

“I also hear long-time Yankees scouts Tommy Wilson and Pat Murtaugh (retiring) will not be back, and that former MLB pitcher Frank Herrmann (recently working for the Blue Jays) was hired as supervisor for global evaluation/player development integration.”

That report was then confirmed on Tuesday by Blue Jays beat writer Mitch Bannon, who said the following:

“Catching up here, but can confirm Joel’s report that Frank Herrmann has joined the Yankees. Herrmann was a bridge guy for the Blue Jays between scouting and development. Was a real part of the Jays’ Cole Carlon selection and Danny Thompson Jr. 8th-round pick in ’25.”

Did Aaron Judge Give The Yankees An Ultimatum?

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge appeared to send a message to club management after their postseason loss, which many took as an ultimatum.

“We’re the Yankees,” Judge said after his club dropped a 4-3 decision to the Rays, sealing their fate. “I feel like they should go all in and do what they need to do and find. If we’ve got holes, if it’s finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need, you’ve got to go out there and get it.

“That’s why I signed back here to play with the Yankees, to fight for a championship every single year, to go all in. That’s what I do every offseason, get ready to give this team and this city everything I’ve got. So I expect them to do the same.”