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Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Thriving With Current MLB Team In Playoffs

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Michael King #73 of the New York Yankees prepares to deliver a pitch to the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning during a Grapefruit league spring training game at Steinbrenner Field on February 27, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will play Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Yankees are looking to bounce back after losing by a score of 1-0 on Saturday night.

Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Thriving With Padres

GettyMichael King #34 of the San Diego Padres delivers the pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

At the same time the Yankees are in the playoffs, one of their former pitchers (Michael King) is thriving with the San Diego Padres.

King has gone 1-0 with a 0.75  ERA in two starts (12.0 innings) to start the postseason.

Here’s what people have been saying:

@NationPadres: “Michael King performs time and time again in the big moments Absolute dawg”

@SleeperPadres: “Was it the right or wrong decision to take out Michael King after 5+? Either way, a solid start.”

Sarah Langs: “Pitchers with two no-hit bids of at least 4 innings in a single postseason: 2026 Michael King 2020 Blake Snell 2013 Justin Verlander 1906 Mordecai Brown”

GettyMichael King #34 of the San Diego Padres is taken out of the game by manager Craig Stammen of the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Yahoo Sports: “Michael King with another strong postseason outing 😤 The Padres starter leaves with a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning vs. the Brewers in Game 2 of the NLDS.”

Curt Hogg: “Michael King is through four perfect innings.Michael King is through four perfect innings.”

Jesse Rogers: “Michael King is the first pitcher with a no-hit bid of 6+ innings in a postseason game since Zac Gallen in Game 5 of the 2023 World Series.”

Looking At King With The Padres

GettyMichael King #34 of the San Diego Padres prepares to pitch the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

King finished the 2026 regular season going 12-10 with a 3.21 ERA in 32 starts.

He is in the middle of his third season with the franchise.

Looking At King With The Yankees

GettyMichael King #34 of the New York Yankees pitches during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium on August 24, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

King was picked in the 12th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his MLB career with the Yankees.

The 31-year-old went 13-17 with a 3.38 ERA in 115 games (19 starts) during his time in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Thriving With Current MLB Team In Playoffs

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