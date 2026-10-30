New York Yankees Named as Landing Spot for $325M Slugger in Blockbuster Trade

The New York Yankees could look to make some bold moves this offseason to bolster their lineup.

New York ran back a similar roster last season and was swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. It was another lackluster year for the Yankees, who should look to make some major changes.

New York should be active in free agency, as well as on the trade front.

New York Yankees Linked to Corey Seager

The Yankees should look to be aggressive this offseason and could look to swing a blockbuster trade.

New York could use another impact bat, and MLB analysts Steve Adams, Anthony Franco, and Darragh McDonald of MLBTradeRumors revealed the top 40 trade candidates this offseason. The analysts named Texas Rangers infielder Corey Seager as a trade candidate and felt like the Yankees could be a fit.

“It still wouldn’t be a complete shock if a big-market team tries to make it work. Seager’s season numbers are weighed down by an ugly start while he was clearly hampered physically. He looked much more like his usual self in the final two months, batting .269/.332/.472 with 10 homers in 51 games after coming off the IL for the final time on July 31,” the article read.

“Teams looking for help at shortstop or third base are going to have a difficult time finding it in this free agent class. Seager remains a viable shortstop but could slide to the hot corner. If the Rangers are willing to pay him down to a $22-25MM annual salary, a team like Atlanta or the Yankees could have interest in seeing if he’ll approve a deal.”

Seager has five years left on his 10-year, $325 million deal. With all the money he’s owed, the cost to acquire him likely wouldn’t be too high, and he can be an impact infielder for the Yankees.

Seager hit .227 with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs last season. He’s a two-time World Series champion and a two-time World Series MVP. Seager is also a five-time MLB All-Star and a former MVP, so he’d add some more experience for the Yankees.

New York Focused on Winning

The Yankees are coming off another playoff disappointment, but the team remains focused on winning a World Series.

Although many fans believe it is World Series or bust, owner Hal Steinbrenner disagrees, but he knows winning is key.

“No, not at all,” Steinbrenner replied. “That’s absolutely what we expect. That is our mission. That is our goal. Yes, we failed at the goal this year, but that is always our goal, which is why we put so much effort and resources into the roster every offseason to field a team that can accomplish that. And I certainly believe we had that team this year. It just didn’t pan out.”

The Yankees haven’t won since 2009.